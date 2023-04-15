Sculpture Splash returns to Esquimalt after 3 years

Joy of Life Unbalanced by Joanne Helm is a bronze sculpture on display at Sculpture Splash. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Upending Colonization was made out of clay and porcelain by Zulis Yalte. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Icarus is a mixed media sculpture made by artist David Hunt. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Mixed media art by Zulis Yalte. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Artists and art lovers gather at Sculpture Splash to view local pieces after a three-year break.

The event, which will be open to the public April 15-16 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., features sculptures by over 25 artists from the area.

From wood, bronze, marble and even sand, the art at Sculpture Splash showcases the many talents of local artists at Esquimalt’s Gorge Park Pavilion.

For more information, visit sculpt.ca

