Sculpture Splash returns to Esquimalt after 3 years

Artists and art lovers gather at Sculpture Splash to view local pieces after a three-year break.
The event, which will be open to the public April 15-16 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., features sculptures by over 25 artists from the area.
From wood, bronze, marble and even sand, the art at Sculpture Splash showcases the many talents of local artists at Esquimalt’s Gorge Park Pavilion.
