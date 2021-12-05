Sidney Concert Band rings in the Christmas season with SHOAL Centre show

SD63 band programs to receive all proceeds from Dec. 13 show

Favourites of the Christmas season will be on the playlist when the Sidney Concert Band hosts its annual Christmas concert.

The show scheduled for Dec. 13 at Sidney’s SHOAL Centre under the direction of Bruce Ham promises to put residents into a festive mood. Vocalists Jim Kingham and Nicola Hestnes will accompany the band.

The audience will also have a chance to hear the talent of the Parkland Secondary Concert Band conducted by Christina Sousa and the Stellys Secondary Concert Band conducted by Norbert Ziegler.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Organizers are suggesting a donation of $10 with all proceeds supporting the SD63 band programs. Members of the audience must wear masks with vaccine passports mandatory.

