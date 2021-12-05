Proceeds from the Sidney Concert Band’s annual Christmas show supports SD63 band programs. Organizers are encouraging an individual donation of $10 for the show scheduled for Dec. 13 at Sidney’s SHOAL Centre. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)

Proceeds from the Sidney Concert Band’s annual Christmas show supports SD63 band programs. Organizers are encouraging an individual donation of $10 for the show scheduled for Dec. 13 at Sidney’s SHOAL Centre. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)

Sidney Concert Band rings in the Christmas season with SHOAL Centre show

SD63 band programs to receive all proceeds from Dec. 13 show

Favourites of the Christmas season will be on the playlist when the Sidney Concert Band hosts its annual Christmas concert.

The show scheduled for Dec. 13 at Sidney’s SHOAL Centre under the direction of Bruce Ham promises to put residents into a festive mood. Vocalists Jim Kingham and Nicola Hestnes will accompany the band.

RELATED: Sidney Concert Band raises $1,500 for music education

The audience will also have a chance to hear the talent of the Parkland Secondary Concert Band conducted by Christina Sousa and the Stellys Secondary Concert Band conducted by Norbert Ziegler.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Organizers are suggesting a donation of $10 with all proceeds supporting the SD63 band programs. Members of the audience must wear masks with vaccine passports mandatory.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Christmas ShowsSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Canadian TV icon returns with dad jokes, holiday music to benefit Victoria’s less fortunate
Next story
Victoria musical theatre group stages free Christmas show – Santa shoutouts for a fee

Just Posted

Pacific FC beat Forge FC for the first time in their history in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoffs. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pacific FC win Canadian Premier League title in shock upset

Indigenous individuals aged 15 to 24 make up more than one-sixth (almost 17 per cent) of Canada’s total Indigenous population. (Black Press Media File)
Youth make up 17 per cent of the Indigenous population in Greater Victoria

The West Shore RCMP is looking to double its restorative justice referrals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RMCP looking to double number of restorative justice cases it handles

Laurel Collins is the NDP MP for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
MP says throne speech leaves Victorians in the dark for a sustainable economy