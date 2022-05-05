Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club president David Milner and vice-president Ron MacDonnell stand in the new photographers GALLERY, which will host an exhibition of photos by club members starting May 6. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club’s work showcased in first of its kind gallery show

Club formed 30 years in 1992 and is open to anyone with an interest in photography

A photo exhibit coming to the new photographers GALLERY in Sidney this week will highlight the work of local photographers.

The show, running May 6 to June 6, features 44 photographs from the 16 photographers that make up the Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club, which formed in 1992.

Titled Shutter Surprise: This And That, the show features a wide range of subjects and formats from landscapes to portraits with club members encouraged to submit their pieces as part of the showcase designed to demonstrate the breadth of work by local photographers.

Vice president Ron MacDonnell said the upcoming gallery show will be the first of its kind for the club, but with the proviso that club members also exhibited their work at Tulista Park in the past.

“Perhaps in the future, we may set a theme,” said David Milner, club president. “This was an effort to get more people involved because photographers, in general, are always critical of their work. It is a way of pulling everyone in and everybody comfortable,” added MacDonnell.

The club chose the new photographers GALLERY because of its central location and record of highlighting local photographers. Milner added the club is open to anyone with an interest in photography.

