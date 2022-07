The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror) The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers.

The show runs until Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

Visit sookefinearts.com for more information.

