Sooke Philharmonic takes a fling

The annual Philharmonic Fling! at Ed Macgregor Park in Sooke takes place July 10 at 2:30 p.m. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

This free concert comes with plenty of strings attached.

The annual Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra Fling! at Ed Macgregor Park will feature Harmony Project Sooke’s award-winning strings and several professional soloists.

SPO principal cellist Maria Wang will conduct Harmony Project Sooke strings, and Alex Mold will lead the drumline.

Michael Klazek, who has conducted the event seven times in its 20-year history, said in a media release that the Sooke Fling! is one of his favourite concerts of the year.

“Families sitting on picnic blankets, dogs listening intently and sometimes singing along, gorgeous symphonic sounds soaring across the park, and young musicians performing for a generous, appreciated crowd,” is how Klazek fondly describes the event. “The Fling! is a joyous, inclusive event for performers, audience and hard-working volunteers alike.”

Soloist performances include Toreador Song from Carmen and Adagio from Concerto de Aranjuez, featuring Merrie Klazek on trumpet, and Vivaldi’s Condcerto for Two Trumpets, featuring Klazek and Marrianne Ing.

SPO principal trumpet will perform Bugler’s Holiday for three trumpets, with soloists Klazek, Ing and Benjamin Parker, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto featuring Alex Chernata, and Libertango by Piazzola, with soloists David Stewart and Paule Prefontaine on violin.

The orchestra will also play music from Phantom of the Opera, Blue Danube Waltz and Radetzky March.

The free concert takes place on Sunday, July 10 at 2:30 p.m., with a draw prize of two lawn chairs from Village Food Markets, and 50/50 tickets available for purchase.

Tune into sookephil.ca for more information.



