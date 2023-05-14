The SpongeBob Musical: addressing climate change at Saanich high school

90 Claremont students plus teaching staff have been working on the production since January

Claremont Secondary School is bringing the Broadway modern-classic The SpongeBob musical to Saanich audiences.

The live-action, deep-sea show will be performed by students from the high school who have been working on it every day since January. Claremont is using the official material from when the musical was written for its Broadway debut in 2017.

“This is a musical about finding your place in life and realizing how important it is to accept everybody in your community, to work together to solve a problem,” said Claremont drama teacher Colin Plant, the director/producer of the play.

He wants to make it clear that the musical is, “not another episode of SpongeBob that’s been adapted into a musical.”

It’s a new story based on the characters of the ‘90s classic, but played by people through the lenses of a human perspective.

At the centre of the plot, it’s about a community facing a potential climate disaster due to an underground volcano that could wipe out their Bikini Bottom home. Main characters SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy have to come up with a plan to save the ocean town.

The play journeys through the themes of challenges with another person in your community, supporting someone when you’re afraid, and facing a community that is in denial about addressing a problem they do not believe is there. The musical even makes a reference to climate change deniers, calling them tidal warming deniers.

“It’s a modern musical, full of amazing modern songs, and it’s just so much fun,” Plant says. “The one thing that high school students bring to production is energy. We’ve got over 60 kids on stage, another 15 in the orchestra, another 15 backstage. So we have 90 children that are going to be working so hard within the next three weeks to bring this production to life.”

The musical will run from May 25 to June 3 at Claremont Secondary School with a range of show times. A livestream will also be available as another viewing option. You can find a time and tickets at claremontspongebob.brownpapertickets.com.

ALSO READ: Theatre returns to Esquimalt High School with Mamma Mia!

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichTheater