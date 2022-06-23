Thirsty residents expected to lap up Victoria return of Great Canadian Beer Fest

Tickets on sale now for craft beer event, on Sept. 9 and 10 at Royal Athletic Park

Tickets for the 2022 Great Canadian Beer Fest are now on sale. The festival happens Sept. 9 and 10 at Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

With the warm weather finally here and Greater Victoria residents soon looking for ways to cool off, the return of a popular outdoor beverage event is sure to inspire.

The Great Canadian Beer Festival, with its myriad offerings of suds, ciders and more, lands back at Royal Athletic Park on Sept. 9 and 10. Tickets went on sale this week and patrons looking to experience some creative new brews and old favourites will have nearly 100 local and visiting craft breweries and cideries booths to check out.

Up to 4,500 people per day are expected to attend this celebration of craft beer. The full brewery lineup will be announced in July.

Discounted tickets for Victoria Beer Society members were still available as of Tuesday (June 21) for single-day Friday and Saturday tickets. Tickets for the general public run $45 for a single day or $80 for the full weekend.

RELATED STORY: Great Canadian Beer Week back on tap for Victoria park

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Craft beerFood and DrinkVictoria