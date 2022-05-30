Trio of Saanich Peninsula bands hope to rock away hunger in Sidney

Caught in the Act, playing here in early October 2021 at a fundraiser in Central Saanich for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, will once again help raise funds for the food bank, along with CURL and Twelve O’Clock Rock, at Rockin’ the Wharf, Saturday, June 11 in Sidney’s Beacon Park. (Clive Scott/Submitted)

Sidney’s Beacon Park will be the site of a mini-music festival Saturday (June 11) to help support the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Rockin’ the Wharf starts at noon with an-hour long set by CURL, an all-female band playing classic and contemporary blues, from the stage of the park’s amphitheater. Twelve O’Clock Rock, playing classics from the 1950s and 1960s, will then follow at 1:30 to 2:30 p.m,. Caught in the Act, playing high energy rock, pop and R&B, will play from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Organizer Clive Jones, who plays guitar with Caught in the Act, said the origin of the upcoming music show was a fundraiser called ShredFest featuring the same trio of bands in October 2021 at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Central Saanich off Mount Newton Cross Road.

“That inspired us to continue, because it was quite successful,” he said, adding later that the benefit raised $2,200.

While admission is free to Rockin’ the Wharf, cash or food donations to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank are welcome. The event is raising money for the food bank because of the effects of COVID-19 and the current bout of inflation.

‘Things were tight (coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic) and even now, with inflation and gas and food and everything rising, from what I am hearing is the food banks are busier than ever, and anything we can do to help people are economically disadvantaged right now, is a good thing,” he said.

The show site will include a drop-off station for non-perishable food items and cash as well as a food truck run by the Sidney Lions Club.

“If we can raise another $2,000 to $3,000, I’d be very happy and more than that would be great.”

On June 25, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church will host the three bands again for another fundraiser for the foodbank, under the banner of Rockin’ the Valley.

