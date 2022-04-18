Vancouver Island writers still have time to enter Islands Short Fiction Contest

The entry deadline has been extended and the Nanaimo Arts Council is hoping for some more entries in this year’s Islands Short Fiction Contest.

The contest has categories for adults, teens, and children, and there is no entry fee for the child and youth divisions to try to encourage young writers.

“Writing can have strong benefits, and studies show that even 40 minutes of creative writing a day for two weeks can increase personal well-being,” notes a press release from the arts council.

Entries will be judged by professional writers, librarians and educators, with author Laure Baudot judging the adult category this year. Baudot is the author of This One Because of the Dead and has had short stories and essays published in The Antigonish Review, The Danforth Review, Found Press, Prairie Fire, and Wasafiri Magazine of International Contemporary Writing.

Winners will share a $2,200 in cash prizes and winning submissions will appear on the Islands Short Fiction Contest website at http://isfc.ca. Deadline is April 30.



