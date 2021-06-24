Vic Theatre to reopen doors Thursday

Each screening will have up to 50 viewers

The Vic Theatre, reopening today, had been closed since Nov 26, 2020 and is offering a variety of old and new screenings. (Courtesy of the Victoria Film Festival)

The Vic Theatre will reopen Thursday, June 24, offering an array of films both old and new.

Due to COVID-19, the theatre has been closed since Nov 26. The 213-seat theatre can now accommodate up to 50 socially distanced viewers each screening. Seating will be unassigned and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are required but can be removed to consume food and drinks.

Regular screenings will include Oscar-winning films The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Promising Young Woman. The theatre will also offer daytime showings on Saturday, June 26 of older films featuring the late actor Cary Grant.

ALSO READ: Theatre performances can be ordered to Greater Victoria front yards this summer

“It feels great to be screening films again,” said Victoria Film Festival director Kathy Kay in an email. “I know people really missed going to the theatre.”

Tickets can be bought online in advance or at the door within 30 minutes of showtimes. Annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door. Vouchers for five and 10 feature film screenings can also be purchased online. All viewers must be 19 or older.

For more information and advance ticket sales, visit victoriafilmfestival.com/thevic.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

filmMoviesTheatre