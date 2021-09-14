When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help. Pictured is Winnie Cooper playing her flute at the Dallas Road beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help. Pictured is Winnie Cooper playing her flute at the Dallas Road beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria asking public to help it hit the right note on music strategy

Online survey open until Sept. 17

When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help to make sure it hits the right note.

The city wants to hear from local musicians, music businesses and music lovers as it drafts its music strategy. The strategy will outline the role of music in the capital and recommendations to grow the music sector.

Community members can share their feedback on the strategy through an online survey (engage.victoria.ca/musicstrategy) that will be open until Sept. 17. That survey will ask about five priority areas that include: removing regulatory barriers and creating music-friendly policies, preserving existing spaces and encouraging new spaces, building capacity for artists to develop their careers, growing audiences and expanding access to music in all its forms and seeking partnerships, and collaborations to explore new innovative music platforms and experiences.

Kathryn Calder, chair of the Victoria Music Advisory Committee, said the final engagement on the music strategy will allow the public to understand what the key priorities are.

“Some of the actions include creating opportunities for the public to continue experiencing musical encounters and prioritizing access and support for underrepresented communities to nurture talent and share culturally diverse music practices,” Calder said.

READ: Saanich chalks up interactive 3D art in bid to defeat pandemic blues

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MusicVictoria

Previous story
Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season
Next story
UPDATED: Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies after a private battle with cancer

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a woman after an off-duty officer was attacked while walking in the 500-block of David Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman arrested after random assault on off-duty Victoria police officer

Peninsula defenceman Matthew Seale finds himself sandwiched between Victoria Cougars players during the Panthers 4-1 loss Friday in North Saanich. The Cougars won the teams’ season opener 9-3 the night before in Esquimalt. (Photo by Gordon Lee)
Victoria Cougars dampen Panthers’ lofty expectation for VIJHL season start

When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help. Pictured is Winnie Cooper playing her flute at the Dallas Road beach. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria asking public to help it hit the right note on music strategy

Monterey Middle School is one of four Greater Victoria schools that have experiened a COVID-19 exposure so far in September, according to the BC School COVID Tracker. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported in 4 Greater Victoria schools