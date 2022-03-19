The Victoria Festival of Authors’ first spring book club will feature four notable authors from the area, along with monthly online discussions of their books. (Courtesy Victoria Festival of Authors)

Victoria book club promises discussions with notable, up-and-coming authors

Victoria residents are invited to spend their spring months with a virtual book club, reading the poetry, fiction, short stories, and narrative non-fiction of four area authors.

Running from March to June, the book club is a new project from the Victoria Festival of Authors. At the end of each month, readers can tune in to a virtual discussion with the author.

The first featured book (March 22) is former Victoria poet laureate Yvonne Blomer’s Last Show on Earth. It’s a compilation of poems exploring death, disability and the fate of the world.

On April 27, residents can enjoy a collection of short fiction by Seattle-based author Kim Fu. Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century uses science fiction, fantasy and crime to explore the dark underbelly of seemingly normal tales.

Salt Spring Island-born author and features editor of The Walrus, Harley Rustad, will be featured May 25. His book, Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas, tells the true story of the disappearance of a backpacker in India.

The series will wrap up June 22 with Delta-based author Gurjinder Basran’s new novel, Help! I’m Alive.

It explores the after-effects of the death of a teen and how those left behind manage to live on.

All the events run from 7 to 8 p.m. and are virtual and by donation. Registration and other information can be found at victoriafestivalofauthors.ca.

