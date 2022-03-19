Victoria book club promises discussions with notable, up-and-coming authors

Victoria residents are invited to spend their spring months with a virtual book club, reading the poetry, fiction, short stories, and narrative non-fiction of four area authors.
Running from March to June, the book club is a new project from the Victoria Festival of Authors. At the end of each month, readers can tune in to a virtual discussion with the author.
The first featured book (March 22) is former Victoria poet laureate Yvonne Blomer’s Last Show on Earth. It’s a compilation of poems exploring death, disability and the fate of the world.
On April 27, residents can enjoy a collection of short fiction by Seattle-based author Kim Fu. Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century uses science fiction, fantasy and crime to explore the dark underbelly of seemingly normal tales.
Salt Spring Island-born author and features editor of The Walrus, Harley Rustad, will be featured May 25. His book, Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas, tells the true story of the disappearance of a backpacker in India.
The series will wrap up June 22 with Delta-based author Gurjinder Basran’s new novel, Help! I’m Alive.
It explores the after-effects of the death of a teen and how those left behind manage to live on.
All the events run from 7 to 8 p.m. and are virtual and by donation. Registration and other information can be found at victoriafestivalofauthors.ca.