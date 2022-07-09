Kai Choufour’s work known as Newtopia shown here was selected by the City of Victoria for the Commercial Alley Outdoor Art Gallery’s fifth installation in 2017-2018. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Victoria looks to showcase artwork at downtown outdoor gallery

City searches for artist or art team to fill the Commercial Alley Outdoor Art Gallery

The City of Victoria is calling on artists and art teams from across the region to show off their work through the 10th annual installation of the Commercial Alley Outdoor Art Gallery.

The outdoor art gallery, located between the 500-block of Yates Street and Bastion Square, looks to enhance the vitality of the area while retaining the alley’s use by local businesses.

The art will be presented as a series of four 1.2-metre by 2.4-metre panels and the artist can cut and reshape the panels within structural limitations.

The selected artist or team will be paid $4,000 for their submission. Their work will be installed by the city and showcased from October of this year to August 2023.

Those interested can submit their proposals at https://bit.ly/3bPrXJy. Eligible artists must live in the Capital Region, including the Gulf Islands. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on July 22.

The city will also host an online information session for the project on July 13 from 5:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. Those wanting to take part in the session can register at https://bit.ly/3nAj0Xh.

“Victoria is known as a creative city full of opportunities,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “Continuing to provide outdoor exhibition spaces for artists in Victoria, not only supports our local creative communities, it helps foster a city rich in inspiration and joy.”

