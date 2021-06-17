Victoria ticket sales begin Friday for live July Talk concert

Juno-winning band scheduled to perform at Royal Theatre at Christmastime

Toronto alternative band July Talk will be performing at the Royal Theatre in December. (Courtesy of July Talk)

Tickets for Canadian alternative band July Talk’s live December concert in Victoria can be purchased as of 10 a.m. Friday.

The Toronto-based group will perform at the Royal Theatre on Dec. 23 as part of their Live at Last tour. They will perform 17 concerts across 16 cities and six provinces, starting in Ottawa during late November and concluding in Victoria.

The tour will feature songs from July Talk’s third and most recent album, Pray for It, which won Alternative Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards. Ticket prices start at $40.50 and the event itself will start between 7:30 pm and 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca. For other information visit julytalk.com.

