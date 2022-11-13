Victoria’s outdoor art gallery celebrates young people and their passion

Artist Eliska Liska brings the warm and fuzzies to a streetside gallery in Victoria.

“Creating in public spaces where art talks to the wider public and also influences the visual side of the city has always been the most appealing art form for me,” she said.

The display Feeling Fuzzy Inside is on display in Commercial Alley on the west wall of the Youth Empowerment Society building on the 500-block of Yates Street.

Selected through a juried call to artists, Liska’s vision is to recognize young people and their passions that can move mountains.

Her work portrays four elements – music, thoughts and words, movement and art – with each panel connected by neutral-coloured backgrounds, linear figurative drawings and bursts of colour.

“Each of the panels show different activities that have the ability to completely consume us and help us to learn who we are and where we stand, as well as simply to make us feel good,” Liska said.

Originally from what is now Czechia, Eliska spent five years touring around Europe and Mexico, leaving a trail of murals behind her.

She works in many different mediums, including painting, pottery, printing, drawing, digital illustration, felting and murals. She completed her master’s degree in contemporary art and new media from Ostrava University in 2008, and now lives in Victoria. She runs Full Sink Pottery, which produces unique and whimsical hand-painted pottery products, and works as an art designer and teacher for the McTavish Academy of Art.

“Eliska’s art is a cheerful meditation on things that bring joy to young people in our community,” said Nichola Reddington, senior cultural planner with the City of Victoria.

