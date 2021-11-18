The Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum is hosting the next instalment of its virtual history lectures Thursday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Ross Bay Villa hosting virtual history lecture Thursday

The Zoom presentation starts at 7:30 p.m. and focuses on the story of two pioneering Victoria women

The Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum is continuing its virtual history lectures Thursday evening (Nov. 18).

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the lecture will feature special guest Dr. Kathryn Bridge, a retired archivist and curator emerita at the Royal BC Museum.

Titled Two English Gentlewomen in Old Victoria, the lecture will focus on the stories of two pioneers whose lives in early Victoria have been “rescued from the shadows through diligent research,” according to a news release.

Sarah Lindley Crease , the wife of Judge Henry Pellew Crease, was an artist, diarist and prolific correspondent. Eleanor Hill Fellows, daughter of the inventor of Britain’s penny postage system and the wife of Francis Roscoe’s business partner, was also an artist, chronicler of “Little Victoria” and a devoted Unitarian.

Tickets can be purchased by donation online, and a link to the Zoom call will be emailed to participants beforehand. All proceeds support the volunteer-run and owned Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum.

