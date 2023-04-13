Comox comedian Syd Bosel auditioned on the April 11 edition of Canada’s Got Talent.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stand-up comedian wins hearts of Canada’s Got Talent judges

Syd Bosel paid tribute to her children in the funniest of fashions on the April 11 edition of Canada’s Got Talent; by roasting them in a stand-up routine.

Bosel, who hails from Comox, had the judges and audience laughing throughout her routine. It was the reason for her being there that stole everyone’s hearts.

“My husband is ill; he just recently got diagnosed with dementia,” Bosel said, when host Howie Mandel asked what brought her to CGT. “We needed to make hay while the sun shines, and so we are working hard to do lots of fun things that we have always wanted to do.”

Bosel received four ‘yeses’ from the judging panel (unanimous) and moves on to the next round. Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights on Citytv.

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to Bosel for more details on their journey.

