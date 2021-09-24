West Shore pottery sale encourages support of local artists

Outdoor event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in Langford

With cool, fall weather setting in, a new tea mug, casserole dish or Thanksgiving turkey platter may be in order.

Such items will likely be among a wide variety of local, handmade pottery being sold Saturday (Sept. 25) at the West Shore Parks and Recreation’s pottery sale.

People interested in supporting the local artists can head down to the Centennial Centre parking lot at 2805 Carlow Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beyond custom ceramics, they’ll also find information on upcoming pottery programs if they’re inspired to take on the craft themselves.

Organizers say part of the proceeds from the sale will help fund new equipment at the pottery studio and ensure artists in the West Shore continue to thrive.

Cash is recommended and masks are appreciated.

