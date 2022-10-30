Youth performances highlight Oak Bay on stage for November

November includes a return to the Maritimes and an evening of remembrance

Local favourite, singer Stephanie Greaves kicks off the month in music with a performance at The Oaks Restaurant on Nov. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Well-known local singer Stephanie Greaves takes the stage at The Oaks Nov. 4. The Sweetheart Songstress performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Bay Avenue eatery.

The Oak Bay High jazz choir performs a free concert in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre Nov. 8. The show in the school theatre runs 7 to 9 p.m.

The next night, Nov. 9, the Dunnet fills with reverence as groups come together to present this year’s Concert of Remembrance.

Canadian College of Performing Arts returns, in partnership with the District of Oak Bay and the band of the 5th Field Regiment, for the Concert of Remembrance, a now-traditional free event filled with music and story.

Directed by Meredith Zwicker, the public performance is a gift to the community available through in-person and livestream viewing. The Nov. 9 concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

Donations are welcome with proceeds going to the Military Family Resource Centre and the Canadian Heritage Arts Society. Find tickets and streaming options at tickets.ccpacanada.com.

On Nov. 11, The Hounds of Cuchulain return with Maritime folk and Celtic music at The Oaks Restaurant on Oak Bay Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 250-590-3155 for reservations.

Lonesome Ace Stringband takes the stage upstairs at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Nov. 18.

Instrumentation sets the band’s sound apart; with just a fiddle, clawhammer banjo and upright bass, the band moves freely between powerful rhythms to an emotional fragility that draws the listener in. All three band members are compelling lead singers, each with his own character and range.

Dubbed the Upstairs Lounge for evening music events, the restaurant at 1975 Bee St. is licensed and doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, the concert starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at the rec centre and online at beaconridgeproductions.com.

Visit lonesomeace.com for a taste of the music.

The Fabulous B-Sides is a band known to work hard to engage audiences of all ages with self-deprecating onstage banter, while exuding enough energy to power a small Saskatchewan town. Members of the band have previously played in such top Victoria acts as Groove Kitchen, That ’70s Band, The Sutcliffes, The Waybacks and the Soul Shakers. They entertain in the upstairs venue at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Get a taste of taste of the music at thefabulousb-sides.com.

Oak Bay High jazz bands offer a free concert in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre on Nov. 23.

The student bands perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Keep tabs on performances at the community theatre at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. online at davedunnet.ca.

Brenley MacEachern and Lisa MacIsaac bring their Madison Violet vibes to Oak Bay in the lounge at Oak Bay rec Nov. 25.

Over the past decade and a half, the women have been musical chameleons, moving from folk to pop to electronic to Americana.

Over the years, Madison Violet has acquired accolades, including a Juno nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award for Best Vocal Group Album of the Year and a Critics Choice Award from Country Music People’s Magazine.

Promoter Beacon Ridge Productions notes the lounge at 1975 Bee St. is a listing venue. Doors open for dinner at 6 p.m. with the performance at 7:30.

Get a taste of the music at madisonviolet.com.

The same night, Nov. 25, get a different dinner and a show at The Oaks Restaurant with Fast Forward on stage. Live music runs 6 to 8 p.m.

Do you have an upcoming Oak Bay music performance to share? Email christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Live musicoak bay