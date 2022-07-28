Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Firefighters respond to two grass fires west of Highway 1 near Ashcroft

The fires, near Hat Creek Road started after thunderstorm rolled through

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called to two grass fires that started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on Thursday evening.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m. on July 28, and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk, who was on the highway at the time, said the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftbcwildfire

Previous story
Province warns of increased fire risk ahead of B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
PODCAST: 5 hours in Langley leaves 3 dead, two wounded

Just Posted

Kieran Cox enters the water near Victoria’s Inner Harbour to collect fish and invertebrates for a study on how microplastics move through marine food webs. (Courtesy of Hailey Davies)
Study dives into microplastic movement in Vancouver Island marine food webs

The loaded shotgun found in a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a road rage incident. The driver was not allowed to have guns or be driving due to past convictions. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Loaded shotgun found after Victoria road rage incident

View Royal Park is set to become one of two within the municipality in which overnight camping by unhoused people will be allowed on a restricted basis, under an amended parks bylaw. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
View Royal amending its parks bylaw to restrict overnight camping

Easter Seals volunteer, Jimmy Hansen, pictured at Camp Shawnigan in 2017. He has volunteered there for the past five years. (Jimmy Hansen/Easter Seals)
‘I love it’: Victoria referee has volunteered for accessible summer camp for five years