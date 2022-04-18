Model Zen May photographed by Lia Crowe

Me, Myself and I

Menswear fashion, multiplied

  • Apr. 18, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’arcey

Do a double take on this season’s menswear coats, which stand out with creative details and Crayola-style colours. Create looks purely to delight yourself because it has never been a better time to make friends with the self and revel in one’s own company.

Jacket: Comme des Garçons, $4,500.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Jacket: Valentino Neon Camo puffer jacket, $2,960.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Mesh top: stylist’s own.

Jacket: Balenciaga ultra marine coat, $3,800.

Pants: JW Anderson tapered strawberry fleece joggers, $770.

Hat: Granville Island Hat Shop, $60.

Jacket: Balenciaga logo collar leather jacket with genuine shearling lining, $6,590. Background: Balenciaga black and red hooded blanket coat, $2,290.

Vest: Amiri hooded down puffer vest, $1,937.

Shorts: Amiri heart-printed swim trunks, $570.

Shoes: Vans, $99.

Socks: Hugo Boss.

Bucket hat: Le 31 from Maison Simons, $19.

Bottega Veneta packable oversize down puffer jacket, $4,270.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Zen May

All fashion from Nordstrom Canada unless otherwise noted.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Previous story
Strength is your foundation

Just Posted

Students from Oak Bay High work with the CRD’s Bowker Creek Initiative and the Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive species and plant native plants and shrubs. They’ll be at the creek April 23 for the environment club’s annual clean-up and rubber ducky race. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
Community invited to clean up Bowker Creek, race rubber duckies with Oak Bay students

11-year-old Cally Bull has been crowned provincial bantam girls singles bowling provincial champion and will be heading to the nationals in Winnipeg next month. (Photo Courtesy of Dan Bull)
11-year-old Langford bowler keeps family dynasty alive with provincial win

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds in Greater Victoria prompt warning about potential damage

Sidney announced last month it will cover 40 per cent of the $4.9 million going towards road improvements near the future site of the Amazon warehouse. Those improvements include a roundabout at the corner of Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney to borrow $2 million for its share of roundabout without public approval