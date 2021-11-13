City of Victoria youth are now able to apply for the 2022 U-PASS, which provides free rides on the Victoria Regional Transit System for city residents aged 13 to 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Applications open for free Victoria youth transit pass

City of Victoria residents aged 13 to 18 can apply online for the 2022 U-PASS

City of Victoria youth are now able to apply for next year’s free youth U-PASS.

The transit pass will be valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, and allows youth aged 13 to 18 to travel for free on the Victoria Regional Transit System.

“Free transit services give youth access to reliable transportation to school, work and recreation and make it easier to explore the city without the need of a vehicle,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release. “The free U-PASS is key to fostering young transit users that will continue to opt for public transportation for years to come and help reduce emissions by keeping future cars off the road.”

Victoria youth, their parents and/or guardians will be required to provide documentation and confirm their eligibility to participate in the City of Victoria’s free Youth U-PASS program when applying online at upass.victoria.ca. Those who cannot apply online can apply in person at the city’s public service centre in city hall.

Questions about the program can be directed to the city’s public service team by emailing at upass@victoria.ca or by calling 250-385-5711.

