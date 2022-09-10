Jacqui Brown posted this image to Facebook Saturday about 5 p.m.

Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope grows to 65 hectares

Evacuation alert sent last night via Alertable app still in effect as of this morning

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

According to those located near the Flood Falls Trail wildfire, crews are making good work on the blaze.

Several took to social media, Saturday afternoon, to note the fire appeared to be moving west toward Laidlaw, west of Hope.

The wildfire is estimated to be 65 hectares in size and remains out of control.

An evacuation alert remains in effect.

The evacuation alert is still in effect as of this morning (Sept. 10) for some properties near the Hope fire. (Walter Scherle/Facebook)

Original:

An evacuation alert is still in effect for some properties near the wildfire in Hope.

According to BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation alert is still in effect this morning (Sept. 10) for the neighbourhood of Silver Creek, as well as other properties close to the Flood Falls Trail fire.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. The pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity of the fire is also not impacted.

The blaze, which is highly visible from Hope and Highway 1, has been burning since Thursday night (Sept. 8). Friday night (Sept. 9) an evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable via the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The fire is estimated to be about 50 hectares and is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are 43 firefighters and six helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north and east flanks of the blaze.

BC Wildfire suspects the blaze to be human-caused.

Click here to read the alert and view a map of the evacuated area. The description of the area has not been updated on the BC Wildfire Service website at this time.

Watch for updates.

