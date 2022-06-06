Fireworks, performances and other multicultural festivities will return for Victoria’s first in-person Canada Day event in three years. (Courtesy of the City of Vicotria)

Victoria Canada Day back with multicultural performances, activities and food

A canoe protocol with local First Nations, fireworks, street market among July 1 events

Victoria’s first in-person Canada Day in three years will aim to show off the country’s diversity and provide something for everyone.

The day will open with a canoe protocol where the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations escort Mayor Lisa Helps and members of the city’s Canada Day committee to Ship Point on the Inner Harbour. A welcoming ceremony on a main stage at that site will be followed by a performance from the Lekwungen Dancers.

“This is the first time since the pandemic that residents and visitors will come together for Canada Day in our capital city,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “We are working hard to create an event that honours the Lekwungen people and their lands and culture and to offer a fun, family-friendly and inclusive event that reflects the diversity of our community and our country.”

This year’s festivities look to feature an array of diverse, locally focused performances along with interactive activities, experiential exhibits and multicultural food options before fireworks will conclude the day. The main stage will have an accessible viewing area and volunteers will be on hand to offer assistance.

READ: No 2021 Canada Day events in Victoria, out of respect for First Nations

The city is also taking applications from organizations, local artisans and buskers to be part of a Canada Day multicultural street market on the Inner Harbour. Street performers will also be putting on a show.

The street market will be open from noon to 10:30 p.m. Buskers will perform until 7 p.m. Interested vendors and buskers are asked to complete an online application, by June 10, on the city’s Canada Day website.

The city says volunteers and members of the DVBA’s Clean Team will support recycling efforts to keep Canada Day a zero-waste event.

Central Walk, the retail operator that owns the Mayfair Shopping Centre, will be the presenting sponsor of Victoria’s events.

A schedule of the main stage performances and more information can be found on the event’s website (canadadayvictoria.ca)

