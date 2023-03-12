University of Victoria Vikes local guard Diego Maffia finished with 20 points, two assists and two rebounds in UVic’s final game of the season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)

UVic finishes 4th at U Sports men’s national basketball championships

University of Ottawa earns bronze with 78-58 win over Vikes

The University of Victoria men’s basketball team’s season came to an end with a fourth-place finish at the U Sports men’s national championships.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees took the bronze Sunday (March 12) after a 78-58 win over the Vikes at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The Gee-Gees were up 15-14 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter following a 3-pointer from UVic sophomore Elias Ralph with 30 seconds left in the frame.

A 3-pointer from Vikes local guard and Canada West Player of the Year Diego Maffia put UVic up 40-39 with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The University of Ottawa went on a 12-0 run just before the final frame and never looked back.

Maffia led the Vikes in scoring with 20 points and added two assists and two rebounds.

Ralph filled the stat sheet with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

UVic finished the regular season and playoffs with a 21-5 record.

