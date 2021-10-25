10 things to try this Fall with your Saanich Continuous Access Pass

If you’re looking for a way to change up your workout this fall, why choose just one new activity when there’s an array of possibilities, right on your doorstep?

With your Saanich Recreation Continuous Access Pass, and options seven days a week across all four rec centres, the options are not only plentiful but easy to access and affordable!

So if it’s cold and rainy outside, here are 10 ways to ramp up your workout inside!

Yoga – Yes, basic yoga is now included as a reserved drop-in program, accessible with your Access Pass! Lane swimming – Find your zen in the water as you practice your stroke in this excellent workout for all ages. Table tennis – Have some fun getting your heart rate up at Cedar Hill Rec Centre with these reserved drop-in sessions. Choose from Wednesdays for those age 55+ or Mondays and Fridays for those age 8+. Waterfit – Both Gordon Head and Saanich Commonwealth Place welcome you for a fun, energetic workout in either the deep water or shallow water. Prefer water walking? There’s time for that, too! Fitness classes – From classes to build your core strength to sessions to work up your heart rate – or both! – Saanich Recreation has a fitness class that fits the bill. Try them all to discover the ones you like best. Drop-in sports – Drop-in basketball and volleyball are both returning this fall – a great way to work up a sweat on the court – or lace up for duffer hockey at Pearkes Rec Centre. Fun skate & swim – Grab the kids and head to the pool or rink for some fun family time. Weight room – Add some variety by dropping in to Saanich’s four weight rooms, each a little different, to work on your strength training and cardio. Cycle – With motivational music in the air, test yourself with drills, sprints and climbs both in and out of the saddle. Soak up the relaxation – After your workout, or just because you need a little “you time,” head to Commonwealth Place or Gordon Head and use your Continuous Access to drop in to the sauna, steam room or hot tub!

Unlimited access to all these activities is just $40 monthly for adults or $30 monthly for those 60+ and students 19+. Children and youth age 5 to 18 are just $20 monthly and families – up to two adults and up to four children/youth living in the same household are $80. For added savings, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month!

To learn more about Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass, click here or call or drop by your local recreation centre. To browse the many classes and drop-in sessions on offer near you, check out the drop-in schedules here.

