25 million+ Vital reasons to take this local survey today

Last year, the Victoria distributed more than $25 million in grants to projects and organizations across the Capital Region.

Just where that money was distributed was guided in large part by the information from the Victoria Foundation’s Victoria Vital Signs Survey – an annual community check-in that asks for input from residents just like you about what’s working in the region and what needs a little help.

“Each year, we encourage Greater Victoria residents to share their opinions through Victoria’s Vital Signs survey about the most pressing issues facing our region,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “This year, we’ve made the survey even easier to take, but the results are no less impactful for the many non-profts working hard in the community, especially through these particularly challenging times.”

Echoing some of the broader issues facing society generally, this 16th annual survey, shorter and more concise, focuses on questions relating to inclusion and diversity, an overall theme for this year’s Vital Signs program. Respondents will be asked about their experiences with prejudice and discrimination and to rate their overall sense of belonging and safety in our community.

For the second year, the survey also contains questions specific to COVID-19, which will offer insights into how residents are managing the resulting stresses. How will these results compare to those from 2020?

Supporting ongoing efforts to make the survey results as relevant and representative as possible, the Victoria Foundation calls on people from throughout the region to take the survey – all ages, cultural backgrounds, genders and residents from all walks of life.

In addition to these special areas of focus, respondents are also asked to share their thoughts on 12 issue areas critical to the community’s wellbeing, including Housing, Safety, Health & Wellness, and the Economy.

Taken together with local, provincial and national statistics, the survey results will be compiled into the 2021 Victoria’s Vital Signs report, a snapshot of Greater Victoria livability and wellbeing that will guide donors and decision-makers in programming and funding decisions.

Take the survey, make a difference today

The Vital Signs survey runs until July 1 – link to the survey at victoriafoundation.ca and help guide your community to a stronger future, together.

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide, managing charitable gifts from donors to create permanent, income-earning funds. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $250million in people, projects and non-profit organizations that strengthen communities.

