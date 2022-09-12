4 things you can do today to fall in love with your home again

Organizing can help you rediscover the space you once loved – keep the things that bring you joy and get rid of those that don’t. Photo courtesy MAC Renovations.

If you’ve lived in your home for a few years, that initial lustre can grow a little dull. Maybe the clutter of busy family life has accumulated, the walls have taken on the scuffed appearance of a well-worn pair of sneakers or you keep cracking your shin against that misplaced end table.

The good news? After taking a step back and assessing what’s not working for you, it’s easy to find the love again, says Lauren Bathie, Interior designer with MAC Renovations, serving Greater Victoria and southern Vancouver Island.

Whether you’re biding your time for a more fulsome renovation or just need to freshen up your space, Bathie has four simple ways you can fall in love with your home again – today!

Rearrange furniture – Start with the simple, free solution of rearranging the furnishings you already have. Position the couch on the other wall, turn the coffee table 90 degrees, or move your bed so you wake up to a view, rather than the view of a wall. Think about how you use the space and if the furnishings you have serve that or make it more challenging. “Moving your furniture around really changes your space and gives you a different perspective on your home,” Bathie notes. Organize and de-clutter – “Stuff” from daily life can accumulate quickly and quietly – yesterday’s newspaper here, last week’s shopping bags there – and it clutters both our space, and our enjoyment of it. Organizing can help you rediscover the space you once loved, Bathie notes, emphasizing the familiar designer’s mantra: keep the things that bring you joy and get rid of those that don’t. “It gives your space a sense of clarity in a way and you can better appreciate the things you do have,” she says, suggesting you start with evaluating anything you haven’t felt a need to use in the last two years. Refresh your curtains – Whether it’s a new colour or pattern, or adding side panels to soften the appearance of window blinds, window treatments can change the look of a room, adding drama, colour and texture, and even making the ceilings appear higher, Bathie notes. Complement the new look with new cushions or throws for a cohesive look. Stumped on where to start? Consider a design consultation, she suggests. Paint a wall – Maybe the most labour-intensive option (other than decluttering, perhaps!) is painting an accent wall or room, yet with a little preparation it’s a great pick-me-up for your home. Remember that paint samples will look different at the store than at home, and will vary from room to room and at different times of day, so it’s important to try a sample swatch before you commit. Beyond how a colour looks, it can affect how we feel, and how we feel in a space, so selecting the right colour is vital – why a colour consultation can be well worth the investment, Bathie notes.

Home ImprovementRenovations