5 ways to make a splash with Saanich Recreation

From family swims to waterfit, Saanich pools have a lot to offer … check it out with your Continuous Access Pass!

As we head into fall, and look for ways to dodge the rain and cool temperatures outside, Gordon Head and Saanich Commonwealth Place pools both offer a wealth of opportunities to workout and have fun in and around the water!

“Swimming is such a great exercise, and both Gordon Head and Commonwealth welcome people of all abilities and experience levels,” says Jennifer Jakobsen, Saanich Commonwealth Place Manager, sharing 5 ways to get active, have fun, or just relax at the pool.

1. Length swimming – A favourite low-impact workout for swimmers of all levels, length swimming has returned to its regular drop-in format – no reservations needed – with multiple times available daily at both pools. “For many people, length swimming is a tried-and-true activity and they’re excited to return to their favourite low-impact exercise,” says Jennifer, encouraging swimmers to refer to the website for the most current times.

2. Water walking – Whether you walk against the current at Gordon Head’s lazy river or enjoy deep-water walking in the Commonwealth Place dive tank, water walking is an engaging, low-impact workout with a growing following, especially among those with joint issues looking for a cardio workout. Choose to walk on your own time, or get social with others. At Commonwealth, water walking is a focus on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon, along with length swimming, waterfit and preschool swim lessons.

Between Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head pools, Saanich Recreation offers 25 different waterfit classes each week.

3. Waterfit – “Between our two pools we offer 25 different waterfit classes each week, accessible with our Continuous Access Pass,” Jennifer notes. (That’s in addition to a variety of registered programs as well!) Whether you prefer shallow water or deep, the instructors offer easy-to-follow moves with options for different experience levels.

4. Public and family swims – While people often purchase their Access Pass for drop-in fitness programs or the weight room, for example, many come to use it for so much more once they discover activities like swimming they can enjoy as a family, Jennifer says. “If two adults in the family are using an Access Pass, choosing a Family Pass offers many ways to include children and youth as well through the pools’ Fun Swims and Family Swims, for example.”

5. Hot tubs, saunas + steam rooms – Heading to your rec centre for a class or weight room session? “A real selling feature of the Access Pass is the added benefit of wrapping up your workout by relaxing in the hot tub, sauna or steam room,” Jennifer says. Please be sure to check the schedule for available times in these areas.

Saanich Recreation’s Continuous Access Pass makes it easy to make a splash in the pool, but your pass also opens the door to many more activities, like the weight room, skating and reserved drop-in programs across all four recreation centres!

Saanich Recreation’s Continuous Access Pass makes it easy to make a splash in the pool. But beyond the water, your pass also opens the door on numerous other activities, like the weight room, skating and lots of reserved drop-in programs across all four recreation centres!

An updated, simplified version of the former Access Pass, the Continuous Access Pass ranges from $20 for children and youth to $40 for adults, renews monthly and can be cancelled at any time, and opens the door to so many spontaneous activities, from basic yoga to cycle classes to pickleball. Families can purchase their pass for just $80 per month. Find an easy-to-follow online instruction manual here. Sign up online now and get $10 off your first month, using the promo code Pass21!

READ MORE: Accessing your favourite Saanich drop-in programs is easier than ever!

FamiliesrecreationSaanich