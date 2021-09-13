Accessing your favourite Saanich drop-in programs is easier than ever!

Buy a Saanich Recreation Continuous Access Pass online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month!

Changes to Saanich Recreation’s Access Pass program are making it easier than ever to drop in to your favourite programs and activities.

Following feedback from rec centre patrons, Saanich is introducing the Continuous Access Pass, an updated, simplified version of the former Access Pass, notes Graham Thomson, Manager of G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre.

Of the more than 2,000 residents who weighed in about access to Saanich Recreation programs, it was clear they wanted a more straightforward pass, along with the opportunity for more spontaneous activities, such as drop-in weight room times, swimming and skating, fitness classes and basic yoga, Graham says.

“People see recreation centres as a bit like a second home and we wanted to create a plan for them to be able to come and make memories,” Graham says. “The Continuous Access Pass gives people the freedom and ease of accessing programs at all four centres any day of the week.”

While you can still pay for a single admission, or get a slightly reduced rate for a 10-time pass, individuals and families alike will enjoy considerable savings – and ease – with a Continuous Access Pass, which renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time.

Adults – $40 / monthly

Adults 60+ and students 19+ – $30 / monthly

Children and youth age 5 to 18 – $20 / monthly

Family – $80

Even better, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month!

(Need help? Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.)

What kind of programs are covered?

While some programs are a traditional drop-in format, such as the weight room and public swimming, others have retained the Reserved Drop-In format introduced during earlier COVID protocols. “Like the Access Pass changes, we learned from the public that reserved drop-in is a service they want continued,” Graham says.

“It’s especially helpful for patrons of our busier drop-in programs. Now they don’t have to show up early and wait in line for an hour to get a spot.”

Reserved drop-in spaces can be secured by phone or computer, beginning seven days ahead, and can be booked right up until class time, space permitting.

Public Health Protocols: Proof of vaccination

Beginning this week, recreation centre users will need to show their proof of vaccination to access recreation programs. While the details of that were still being worked out at time of writing, Saanich will continue to follow all provincial health guidelines.

Learn more about the new Continuous Access Pass at saanich.ca/recreation

