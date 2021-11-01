Basketball, pickleball, table tennis + more: Drop-in sports are back at Saanich Recreation!

In all of Saanich’s drop-in sports activities, the focus is on creating a welcoming setting for participants of all experience levels to get active. Try a new sport, or challenge yourself as much as you’d like with a familiar activity.

Fall has brought more than pumpkin spice and everything nice. For those who enjoy playing sports, it’s also heralded the return of drop-in sports at Saanich Recreation!

“It’s been some long months away from sports that many people rely upon for their health and activity, so we’re so happy to be able to offer these programs again in a safe way,” says Chris Filler, recreation programmer at Saanich Commonwealth Place. “Basketball and volleyball especially are really well-attended so it was a welcome addition to our COVID restart protocols.”

In all of Saanich’s drop-in sports activities, the focus is on creating a welcoming setting for participants of all experience levels to get active. Try a new sport, or challenge yourself as much as you’d like with a familiar activity, Chris says.

Depending on demand, the sports offerings are a mix of true drop-in and reserved drop-in, where you reserve your spot up to seven days in advance, space permitting.

Adopting the reserved drop-in model for some of the busier activities has been well-received as it gives participants the confidence of knowing a spot will be available when they arrive, Chris notes.

Even better, all of the sports listed here can be enjoyed with a tap of your Continuous Access Pass!

READ MORE: Accessing your favourite Saanich drop-in programs is easier than ever!

Basketball is back at Gordon Head Middle School, with sessions available for those 16 and older.

is back at Gordon Head Middle School, with sessions available for those 16 and older. Basketball’s cousin, netball , attracts a regular group of participants to its Wednesday sessions – 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place – but more are always welcome.

, attracts a regular group of participants to its Wednesday sessions – 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place – but more are always welcome. Volleyball is also at Saanich Commonwealth Place, from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays.

is also at Saanich Commonwealth Place, from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Badminton is offered in two sessions Wednesday at Saanich Commonwealth Place, including a 2:30 p.m. daytime drop-in and an evening session from 8 to 10 p.m.

is offered in two sessions Wednesday at Saanich Commonwealth Place, including a 2:30 p.m. daytime drop-in and an evening session from 8 to 10 p.m. Pickleball is offered as both standard drop-in and reserved drop-in, depending on the session. Join a game any day of the week at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

is offered as both standard drop-in and reserved drop-in, depending on the session. Join a game any day of the week at Saanich Commonwealth Place. Table tennis has a big following at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, with sessions available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays (8+ years), Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. (55+ years ) and Fridays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. (8+ years). Note that participants younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

has a big following at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, with sessions available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays (8+ years), Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. (55+ years ) and Fridays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. (8+ years). Note that participants younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Open gym is Saanich’s newest drop-in sports offering at Saanich Commonwealth Place. Participants bring their own equipment and enjoy the space to play. Options include a lunchtime session, Tuesdays, from 12 to 1:15 p.m. for those age 16+ years, a Sunday session from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a Family Open Gym time Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

According to current health protocols, drop-in sports participants must show their vaccine passport. Masks are required in interior public areas, but are optional on the field of play, Chris says.

Learn more about the Saanich Recreation Continuous Access Pass here, and check out all the options for drop-in sports here.

recreation