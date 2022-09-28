BetaBeat Reviews – Is It Legit? (Truth Revealed)

There are very few things that can take away the fun from life as quickly as diabetes can. Once you know that you have higher blood sugar levels, everything changes. You can no longer enjoy your favorite food items, and you can’t eat sweet delights, your weight rapidly increases, and other health problems follow.

Not only is this a burden for you, but for your loved ones as well, because you can no longer enjoy the same things or do the same things that you once used to. This is why you should avoid diabetes at all costs. Starting early and ensuring that you take proper care can be very helpful in avoiding the worst-case scenario.

Type II diabetes can lead to a lot of problems. While Type I diabetes is more serious, it is rare. Whereas Type II diabetes is way more common, and anyone can get it if they don’t pay attention to their health. In this case, the body loses insulin sensitivity, and the insulin that you are producing does not get utilized.

This results in higher blood sugar levels, which can impair you in many ways. Luckily, today many dietary supplements can help you slow down this high blood sugar or help prevent it in the first place. In today’s article, we are taking a look at one such supplement.

BetaBeat is marketed as a solution that can help you deal with the challenges of high blood sugar levels. This blood sugar support supplement is claimed to have been made from natural components and healthy ingredients without the use of chemicals to support your blood sugar levels and help you lose weight, resulting in a healthier, happier life.

Product: BetaBeat
Description: This is a 100% natural, a liquid dietary supplement that is marketed as a blood sugar support solution as it can provide you with better blood sugar management and other related health benefits.
Used Ingredients:
Maca Root
Coleus Forskohlii
Guarana
Gymnema
Grape Seeds
African Mango
Astragalus
Ginseng

But does this supplement work? That’s precisely what we are trying to determine in this BetaBeat review, where we will be taking a closer look at what this supplement has to offer, how it works, and how affordable it is.

What Is The BetaBeat Supplement?

The BetaBeat supplement is a water-soluble dietary supplement and a blood sugar support solution designed to help individuals who struggle with improper blood sugar levels and the wide range of health problems that come with it.

Insulin resistance and poor insulin sensitivity are something that affects thousands of people across the world. When the insulin hormone is not able to properly take care of glucose that comes from the food you consume, it starts getting accumulated in the body. This results in a higher than normal level of glucose in the blood as well as other parts of the body. Even your pee turns sweet due to the high glucose content.

Over the years, studies have suggested that some nutrients, minerals, and natural components can make it easier for you to fight insulin resistance and prevent it in the first place. This ensures that you don’t have to worry about blood sugar and related problems.

The BetaBeat supplement has made an effort to provide you with these healthy nutrients with the help of its natural ingredients that have been backed by science. This provides you with a very effective and affordable way of staying healthy and diabetes-free.

Their supplement is not only natural but free from GMOs of any kind, and they don’t add any artificial stimulants to their substance to ensure that you only get the best of natural care without any placebo. The supplement is manufactured in facilities following the GMP code to ensure quality standards are maintained.

As stated on their official website, while everyone is different and based on your body, diet, habits, as well as other factors, the time the supplement takes to show results could vary greatly. But overall, you can see some positive effects within the first week of regular consumption.

What Does Science Say About Blood Sugar Support Supplements?

It is important to understand that any simple solution or supplement cannot fix diabetes as it is a hereditary condition. There is no direct cure for diabetes, and it can only be managed with the help of proper diets, a healthy lifestyle, and proper medication that has been prescribed by doctors. The same has been proved by science every time and again.

This means that dietary supplements won’t reverse diabetes or rid you of it completely, but they can offer support and assist you in better dealing with this problem. The BetaBeat supplement can also do the same thanks to its natural ingredients, such as African Mango, Ginseng, Ginkgo, and more.

These ingredients have been traditionally as well as scientifically proven to be good for your health as they are packed with benefits. This study highlights how the African mango can help people with insulin resistance and give them help when it comes to better managing their blood sugar levels.

Similarly, Ginseng too can be beneficial when it comes to helping people who have diabetes as it has found itself to be a part of many traditional recipes, and its benefits have been confirmed in this study about blood sugar regulation.

What Are The Ingredients Used In BetaBeat?

Here are some of the core ingredients in BetaBeat, along with how they work:

Maca Root

Maca root has been used by Peruvians for centuries to promote fertility and boost libido. Maca root contains compounds called macamides which are similar to estrogen. This makes it useful for promoting hair growth and increasing sexual desire.

However, maca root doesn’t appear to affect blood glucose levels. In fact, some studies show that maca root may actually lower blood sugar levels.

A study published in The Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that maca root extract lowered blood sugar levels in rats with type 1 diabetes. Another study found that maca root helps regulate blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

However, other studies haven’t shown these effects. For example, a study published in Phytotherapy Research found that maca root did not significantly impact blood sugar levels in people who already had type 2 diabetes.

Coleus Forskohlii

Coleus forskohlii (also known as Indian tobacco) is an herb native to India. It’s often referred to as “Indian ginseng” because it was once thought to increase energy and stamina.

Although there isn’t much research on coleus forskohlii, some studies suggest that it might benefit people with type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol. However, most of the evidence comes from case reports rather than clinical trials.

One study found that taking coleus forskohlii increased blood flow to the heart. Another study suggested that coleus forskohlii reduced triglyceride levels and raised HDL cholesterol levels.

Other studies have found that coleus forskohlii improves insulin sensitivity. A review of several studies concluded that coleus forskohlii could be helpful for treating metabolic syndrome.

In addition, coleus forskohlii may improve symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is another herb that’s commonly used to treat diabetes. Gymnema is native to South Asia and Africa. It’s also sometimes called “honey apple” or “Guduchi.”

The active ingredient in Gymnema is called gymnemic acid. Studies suggest that this compound lowers blood sugar levels by stimulating the pancreas to produce more insulin.

Another possible mechanism involves the hormone adiponectin. Adiponectin helps control blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. Some studies suggest that gymnemic acid increases the production of adiponectin.

It appears that Gymnema works best when combined with exercise. One study found that combining Gymnema with aerobic training improved blood sugar regulation in people with type 2 diabetes.

Another study found that adding Gymnema to a weight loss program helped reduce fasting blood sugar levels.

Some studies suggest that Gymnema Sylvestre helps control blood sugar levels. One study found that Gymnema improved glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. Another study showed that Gymnema decreased fasting blood sugar levels in people without diabetes.

However, many of the studies on Gymnema Sylvestre are very small. And some studies have found no effect at all.

For example, a study published last year in Diabetes Care found that Gymnema didn’t help reduce blood sugar levels in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Other studies have found that Gymnema didn’t change blood sugar levels in people living with prediabetes.

Guarana

Guarana is a plant native to Brazil. It has been used as a food supplement since ancient times. Guarana contains caffeine, tannins, and guarana.

A few animal studies suggest that guarana can lower blood sugar levels. However, human studies aren’t consistent.

A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that guarana lowered blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes. But another study found that guarana didn’t affect blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes.

There’s also conflicting evidence about whether guarana affects blood pressure. Some studies show that guarana reduces blood pressure. Others find no effect.

Ginseng

Panax ginseng is an Asian herb that’s often sold as a dietary supplement. Ginseng comes from the roots of plants in the genus Panax.

One study suggests that ginseng might help regulate blood sugar levels. The researchers studied 12 men who had type 2 diabetes. They gave half of them a placebo and the other half a standardized extract of ginseng. After four weeks, the group taking the ginseng had better blood sugar regulation than those taking the placebo.

Other research shows that ginseng doesn’t seem to work as well as traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs. For example, one study compared the effects of TCM herbs to Western medications in people with type 2 diabetes and found that TCM herbs were more effective.

Astragalus

Astragalus is a Chinese herb that has been used for thousands of years to support the immune system, fight infections, boost energy, improve digestion, and promote overall health. It’s also an excellent blood sugar regulator.

Blood glucose levels are regulated by insulin and glucagon in the body. Insulin lowers blood glucose levels while glucagon raises them. When you eat carbohydrates (glucose), your pancreas releases insulin into the bloodstream, which helps lower blood glucose levels. This process works well when you have normal blood glucose levels. However, if your blood glucose levels are too high or low, it can cause problems such as fatigue, weight gain, and even diabetes.

When blood glucose levels are too low, the pancreas releases more insulin than needed. The excess insulin causes cells to take up glucose from the bloodstream and store it as glycogen. Glycogen is stored in the liver and muscle tissue. If blood glucose levels remain too low for long periods of time, this can lead to hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia occurs when there isn’t enough glucose available in the brain to function normally.

How Much Does BetaBeat Cost?

While the medication for treating diabetes is priced extremely high, the BetaBeat blood sugar support solution is very affordable. It offers great value for money, especially when you factor in the additional ebooks you get with it as free bonus gifts to help you take better care of yourself.

They have three supply packs on their website, and each of them is priced very fairly, along with bulk discounts. These packs are priced as follows:

1 bottle, 30-day supply for $69 + a small shipping fee

3 bottles, 90-day supply for $59 per bottle – $177 total (free shipping anywhere in the USA)

6 bottles, 180-day supply for $49 per bottle – $294 total (free shipping anywhere in the USA)

And as mentioned earlier, the 6 bottle and the 3 bottle option also comes with two bonus gifts in the form of ebooks. These ebooks focus on making you more informed and providing you with more methods that you can deploy to improve your health even more.

FREE BONUS #1 The Ultimate Tea Remedies

FREE BONUS #2 Learn How to Manage Diabetes

Considering all the factors, the BetaBeat supplement offers excellent value for money, and it is pocket-friendly.

Money-Back Guarantee

BetaBeat has a satisfaction guarantee which states that if you don’t see any benefits or if the supplement doesn’t help you, then, as long as it is within 60-day from your initial day of purchase, you can return the product and get 100% of your money back.

Final Verdict – Should You Buy BetaBeat?

If you are looking to ensure that you can better deal with blood sugar problems, then you can buy the BetaBeat supplement as an additional measure for your safety and for your health.

Remember, this supplement is not meant to replace your medication. If you have any serious conditions or if you are already on medication, please consult your doctor before you consume this supplement. It is only a support supplement.