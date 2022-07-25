Cedar Hill Golf Course tees up programs for young golfers

During the pandemic, golf became more popular than ever – a game that can be enjoyed by all ages, outside, and here in Saanich, year-round.

Saanich is fortunate to have an accessible place to play in the heart of town in Cedar Hill Golf Course – at once playable for newcomers to the sport and challenging for more experienced golfers, explains Steve Phillips, Director of Golf with Lakeland Golf Management. In conjunction with the District of Saanich, Lakeland oversees bookings, the pro shop, food & beverage service and more at the course.

“Cedar Hill is a great test for golfers of all levels. At 5,700 yards, it’s a bit of a shorter course, so it’s good for beginners, but with the demanding greens, it offers a challenge for more experienced golfers too,” says Phillips.

“We’re also Victoria’s most central, accessible and affordable 18-hole golf course. And we’re committed to equitable access to golf as part of fostering a healthy, active community,” adds Heather Belecky, Cedar Hill Golf Course Assistant Manager for the District of Saanich.

Cedar Hill is helping spark a lifelong passion for golf in younger players through its junior program. It’s all about increasing accessibility to the game, providing a welcoming experience for youth, offering camps and lessons, and participating in programs like Take a Kid to the Course Week, where, earlier this month, youth 16 and younger played free when accompanying a paying adult. Having just moved into its renovated pro shop space, the course will also be adding junior-sized rental clubs in the coming months for those without clubs of their own.

First Tee – Canada: fostering skills for golf, and life

Cedar Hill also has the distinction of being one of the first golf courses in Canada – and the first on Vancouver Island – to participate in the First Tee – Canada program, which uses golf to teach youth life lessons and leadership skills to youth, regardless of their background or level of experience

Launching at Cedar Hill in September, the First Tee program will group youth by age (7 to 9 years) and (10 and 11 years), seamlessly integrating the game of golf with learning experiences “that help kids uncover their inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that they can carry to everything they do.”

During the six-week sessions, with a student-to-instructor ratio of 6:1, age-appropriate lessons include:

Age 7 to 9: Being active and have fun with peers in a safe and encouraging manner;Building inner strength and self-confidence; learning to play golf; and focusing on building relationships with other players while exploring the game of golf

Being active and have fun with peers in a safe and encouraging manner;Building inner strength and self-confidence; learning to play golf; and focusing on building relationships with other players while exploring the game of golf Age 10-11: Exploring character concepts in active and collaborative ways that are valuable on and off the course; developing golf skills and enthusiasm for the game; and supporting positive game-changing behaviours in fun and meaningful ways

Youth interested in participating in First Tee can visit www.firstteebc.ca

Recognizing that accessibility is key to allowing youth and families to enjoy the game, Cedar Hill offers preferential youth rates: Green fees for youth ages 12 to 18 are $28 in the summer and $23 in the winter. An annual youth golf pass is just $325.

Youth golf camps are also in “full swing” at Cedar Hill Golf Course this summer, featuring a variety of full- and half-day Saanich Recreation camps for school-age children, combining golf and tennis. And for those with a passion for the sport, Cedar Hill Golf Course also provides a terrific part-time job for teens, Phillips says, encouraging those interested to forward their resume to phillips@lakelandgolfmanagement.com

Click here to learn more and book your tee time today!

GolfOutdoors and Recreation