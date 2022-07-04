Cordova Bay’s newest dental clinic is opening soon!

Dr. Pooja Panwar and the team at Cordova Bay Dental look forward to welcoming the whole community to their brand new clinic on July 18.

This team of caring dental professionals is ready to provide residents the oral healthcare they need

A much-needed family dentistry clinic is opening its doors this summer in Cordova Bay’s new residential community, The Haro.

Opening July 18, 2022, Cordova Bay Dental will provide quality dentistry for patients of all ages. From families with young children to individuals of all ages, the team at Cordova Bay Dental can’t wait to welcome everyone to their modern, boutique-style office.

Dr. Pooja Panwar, with a degree from Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University, and almost 20 years of dentistry experience, is excited to be opening her new practice in Cordova Bay.

“I have had the opportunity to practice in many different regions in the USA and Canada, and absolutely love the idea of opening my long-term family dentistry practice in Cordova Bay,” Dr. Panwar says. “I have strong family ties to Cordova Bay, so the opportunity to open an office here is very appealing to me.

“We’ve heard from many prospective patients excited about this practice opening close to their homes. Many patients have to wait weeks or months for dental appointments, and with this brand new facility, patients will be excited to know that we’ll be able to provide timely appointments and care, starting in just a few weeks!”

With four treatment rooms and a certified dental hygienist, treatments offered will include: Fillings; root canals; tooth extractions; crowns, bridges, implants and dentures; children’s dentistry; and Botox for patients who clench or grind.

As a busy mom of two, Dr. Panwar particularly enjoys caring for children’s oral health. Each treatment room offers a TV to help pass the time and offer patients the ability to watch shows and videos during their treatment.

With advanced training in Sedation Dentistry, Dr. Panwar provides an option for those patients needing additional levels of relaxation to allow their treatment to proceed in a calm, relaxed atmosphere. Options include nitrous oxide (laughing gas), oral medication and IV sedation.

Easy to talk to, with a calm demeanour, Dr. Panwar believes in treating the whole patient and that good dentistry is a part of one’s overall health and wellness.

Cordova Bay Dental will also take walk in patients and ‘emergencies’ with appointments likely available on the same day, if necessary.

“I really want to be an active member of the community in Cordova Bay and am so excited to welcome families and patients of all ages to Cordova Bay Dental!” Dr. Panwar says.

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram, on their website at www.cordovabaydental.com, or contact via email @ info@cordovabaydental.com or by phone 778-584-9899.

