Craig and Rose LITTLE celebrate a BIG 33-year adventure — that not even 2020 could slow down!

Rose and Craig Little of Arbutus RV are celebrating 33 years serving Vancouver Island, from their first location in Mill Bay to their Island-wide service in Sidney, Mill Bay, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Courtenay.

After 33 years in business, you might have thought that Craig and Rose Little of Arbutus RV had seen it all. But the past 18 months threw some major curveballs at the Arbutus RV team: a record drop in sales early in 2020, a record surge in sales soon after, and supply challenges related to manufacturer shutdowns. Thankfully the Arbutus RV team was able to navigate these uncertain times, using the same philosophy that has allowed them to thrive over the last three decades.

“It’s about having the right people and offering the right service – friendly, courteous service with compassion. We listen to the guest’s needs and offer old fashioned services to fill them,” Craig Little says. “There’s a sense of community amongst the group, with a team that supports one another and not only cares about each other but also every guest who passes through our gates.”

From a single Mill Bay location in 1988, the company has grown to become Vancouver Island’s leader in the RV industry, with six Vancouver Island sales locations, seven service centres, and the Island’s leading RV industry website, ArbutusRV.ca. Not to mention tens of thousands of happy RVers!

Growth through generations

The Little family has welcomed early-career team members and worked alongside them until they turned the page to retirement. They’ve supported apprentices earning their Red Seal Certification, and new employees growing to take on management roles. They’ve helped novice RVers hit the road, and seen these family’s next generation return to Arbutus RV for their own adventure.

Building a reputation as Vancouver Island’s trusted choice when it comes to RV sales and service has been a 33-year passion for Craig and Rose Little, who show no sign of slowing down.

“With the growth we’ve experienced our days are busy, but we love to get out RVing on Vancouver Island as much as we can,” Rose says. “It’s a wonderful family activity that we share with our kids and grandkids, including our newest family addition, our 6 month old granddaughter ‘Little Lucy.’”

Creating family memories that last a lifetime, enjoying the great outdoors, or just getting away for a weekend, RVing gets you on the road to your next adventure. And with locations in Sidney, Mill Bay, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Courtenay, Arbutus RV is with you every step of the way.

