Dreaming of seaside living in Colwood’s Royal Bay? Single-family homes are available now, but going fast!

Just up the street from Meadow Park Playground in Royal Bay, a favourite for many West Shore families, a small supply of brand-new, quick-possession single-family homes are waiting for their perfect families to move in.

If you’ve been waiting to find your dream home in the charming seaside village of Royal Bay, it’s not too late. And the best part? You could be moved in before summer!

Warm and welcoming, these thoughtfully designed homes – available in Lane and Front garage-style – are located within convenient walking distance to Meadow Park playground, the brand new Royal Bay High School and, of course, the soon-to-be completed Commons Retail Village.

“We have a mixed inventory of single-family homes currently available in Royal Bay,” says Tom Munro, Sales and Marketing Manager at Gablecraft Homes. “These homes are very popular due to their quick-possession status and thoughtfully designed layouts – created to meet the needs of young professionals, growing families and multi-generational families alike.”

Hoping to subsidize your mortgage through a rental suite? Wanting to keep Grandma and Grandpa close-by? Several of the lane and front-garage styles are offered with fully self-contained suites that can provide the perfect space for tenants, guests or relatives alike. If you’re looking for a new home that can be ready to welcome your family within the next six-months, it’s time to contact the Royal Bay sales team.

“We’ve been very busy as of late as the market has picked up significantly since the middle of January and these are the last opportunities ’ for individuals interested in a lane or front garage-style home in the Meadows area of Royal Bay,” Munro says. “We do have some homes that are currently move-in ready and the rest will be completed through-out this spring/summer season.”

Watch for more exciting updates from Gablecraft Homes and the beautiful seaside community of Royal Bay next month, when we’ll get a preview of their coming development of South Latoria, featuring 74 modern, transitional homes you can pre-register for here.

We’ll also have some early details on the Echo neighbourhood, which will include 135 stunning townhomes consisting of two, three and four-bedroom designs! You can register for those details here.

Are you ready to take the next step in your home-buying journey? Don’t miss this opportunity to make the vibrant community of Royal Bay your family’s new home! Visit Gablecraft’s HomeStore at 394 Tradewinds Ave. or call Tanya Zakkour at 250-508-2270 or Brendan Wilkinson at 250-713-7770 to schedule a visit.

Learn more about Gablecraft Homes here, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Looking for a townhome? The Coral still has townhomes available, click below to read more!

Looking for a townhome? The Coral still has townhomes available, click below to read more!

READ MORE: Family-friendly + convenient seaside living: Why Royal Bay homes are in high demand.

developmentReal estate