Easy-to-use Access Pass opens the door to family recreation possibilities

When Saanich’s Juhee and Seohee Noh want to add a little extra practice time to their figure skating training, using the family’s Continuous Access Pass for the drop-in public skating at Pearkes Arena is the perfect solution.

Not only does Saanich Recreation offer a variety of accessible, convenient public skating times throughout the week, but the atmosphere is always friendly, so whether you’re working on your crossovers or simply gliding around the rink with friends, you know you’re welcome.

Making the extra sessions even more convenient is the sisters’ Family Pass, part of the Continuous Access Pass program that provides easy, affordable access to skating and a whole lot more across Saanich’s four recreation centres!

In fact, dad Ha-Seung is a big fan of using his pass to work out in the weight room – no matter which part of Saanich he’s in, there’s a rec centre nearby with a well-quipped gym. Mom Julie is also an Access Pass regular, using hers to drop in to her favourite fitness programs.

Really, no matter what kind of program appeals to you, your Continuous Access Pass is your ticket to recreation – it’s not only easy, but a terrific value, Ha-Seung says.

Do more with your Continuous Access Pass

The new-and-improved pass is your ticket to a wide array of fitness and recreation possibilities, including skating, weight room and fitness, but also swimming and waterfit, duffer hockey, basic yoga, table tennis, pickleball, basketball and many more reserved drop-in programs!

Following feedback from rec centre patrons, Saanich updated and simplified the Access Pass program earlier this year.

So while you can still pay for a single admission, or get a slightly reduced rate for a 10-time pass, individuals and families alike will enjoy considerable savings – and ease – with a Continuous Access Pass, which renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time.

Adults – $40 / monthly

Adults 60+ and students 19+ – $30 / monthly

Children and youth age 5 to 18 – $20 / monthly

Family – $80

Even better, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! (Need help? Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.)

Learn more about the new Continuous Access Pass at saanich.ca/recreation

