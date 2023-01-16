Family situation changing? A solid plan for home renovations is essential

When life transitions happen, a renovation can make a big difference to the function and comfort of your home.

Perhaps you’ve been thinking for years about building an in-law suite for your parents. Maybe your kids are starting college and moving out – or back in! An updated layout could keep those family members close but still give everyone privacy. Alternatively, if your family is growing and your house is feeling cramped, you may need to build an addition to the house.

Whatever it is that spurs the thought of a home renovation, one fact is clear: your house just isn’t working for your new needs.

“The first step is to take stock of what might not be working, and why,” says Chris Willis, Project Leader at MAC Renovations in Victoria. “Maybe the answer is a suite above the garage for kids going to university, or opening up a wall so you can keep an eye on younger kids while you cook dinner. The clearer we understand what changes need to be made, the sooner we can use our 40 years of experience to come to a solution that works for everyone.”

MAC Renovations uses a Design-Build approach that keeps everyone focused on the same outcome: an expertly finished home renovation.

The benefits of design-build is an integrated team with one project manager to connect with, who takes care of coordinating the trades, informing the designer, and ensuring the project sticks to the plan. This typically improves the speed, communication, and quality of your home renovations.

“Questions about time and money are definitely the two most common concerns that people have,” Willis says. “The planning process is where we really shine. Once we know your goal we can make sure there’s a price and a solid plan in place before we begin construction. This saves time, money and avoids many issues that may arise.”

Whatever your reasons for a home renovation, making a solid plan before construction starts, is key.

The MAC Renovations design-build approach features fixed-fee pricing where work and materials are already determined before the project starts. You’ll work with their design team to choose the flooring, lighting, paint and layout, and since they already know what’s required to complete your project, they’ll provide a fixed fee in advance. This adds accountability and transparency to your project without sacrificing quality or flexibility.

“Many of the municipalities in the Victoria area have made recent changes to their permitting and regulations around home additions,” Willis says. “This will make it easier for families experiencing life transitions in a region where making a move is often not feasible.”

MAC Renovations also has many resources to keep you informed during the process, including Builder Trend, a downloadable app to use on your phone or tablet to see your schedule, change requests, and see photos and notes about your home renovation.

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram , or visit macreno.com or call the MAC team today at 250-384-6091.

READ MORE: Which floor for your kitchen? Meet the top 3 contenders (and two more possibilities)

ConstructionGreater VictoriaHome ImprovementRenovationsSaanich