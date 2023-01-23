Find your dream job at career and education event in Victoria

The 2023 Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is an opportunity for jobseekers to network with a wide array of businesses and educational institutions all in one location

Victoria’s local companies and institutions are continuing to flourish, and they are looking for enthusiastic community members to join them on their journey. After a successful virtual career & post-secondary event last year, there will be another exciting in-person opportunity for Greater Victoria residents in February.

The Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will be hosted on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the Bay Street Armoury on the edge of Victoria’s bustling downtown core. The event will be hosted by Black Press Media, Western Canada’s largest media giant, investing in local communities and connecting employers with potential employees.

Why attend a Career and Post-Secondary Education event?

There will be more than 65 exhibitors at the event, where live recruiters are happy to connect with potential employees and students. The Victoria event is one of a series of Career and Post-Secondary Education Events Black Press Media hosts across British Columbia, where you will find a wide range of organizations such as Canadian Armed Forces, Vancouver Island University, Liquor Distribution Branch, ICBC, Metis Nation British Columbia, BC Transit, Vancouver Island Construction Association, Canada Post, Commissionaires, Save-On-Foods, Broadmead Care, Township of Esquimalt, and many more!

The FREE Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will run from 11 AM – 3 PM on Thursday, February 23 at the Bay Street Armoury 715 Bay Street, Victoria, B.C

The value of exploring those options in person, with people who can answer your questions and provide the information you need to make decisions that matter, is huge.

“There’s no better way to network with such a wide array of businesses and educational institutions – all in one location,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager. “Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need at the Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event!”

Jobseekers are encouraged to bring their resume, and can feel free to ask questions to employers in an open, friendly environment without the pressure of sitting in an interview.

Admission to the Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is FREE. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Bay Street Armoury 715 Bay Street, Victoria, B.C.

For more information, visit events.blackpress.ca/greatervictoria-2023, call 1-855-678-7833, or contact events@blackpress.ca

