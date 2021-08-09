Finding Hope: Publication aims to help break the cycle of domestic violence

Victoria News and Monday Magazine are proud to announce the publication of Finding Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence, produced with community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health.

The statistics are sobering: 60 per cent of British Columbia residents know a woman who has been assaulted, and each week, 1,000 instances of physical or sexual assault occur in the province.

Additionally, one in six seniors age 60 or older experience abuse and 800,000 children each year in Canada witness a woman being abused.

More sobering still is that these are just the cases of abuse that are reported. We know that many instances of abuse go un-reported.

Further, we must remember the people behind the statistics: each number represents a life torn apart by violence and abuse.

It’s with this in mind that the Victoria News and Monday Magazine are proud to announce the publication of Finding Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence, produced with community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health.

Within the publication, we present stories exploring some of the key issues around intimate partner and family violence, along with a wealth of resources – connections with people and programs in our community that are providing support for those experiencing violence.

The publication is the latest in the series of award-winning community publications that have explored important issues ranging from the overdose crisis to mental health to the coronavirus.

Most recent publications included spring’s Financial Literacy Guide and February’s Coronavirus: Your Guide to the New Normal, which recently earned first place in the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Awards for COVID coverage.

This latest special report, Finding Hope, offers insights, information and resources to help individuals and families experiencing abuse, whether physical, sexual, emotional or financial. Learn about local opportunities to get help, about talking to children and teens about partner violence, about the risks for seniors, and much more.

Pick the guide up from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online here.

