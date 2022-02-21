Fitness, friends + fun: Teens tap into the many possibilities of Saanich Recreation

From weight room workouts to PartyFit, Saanich youth have virtually endless opportunities to get busy using their Continuous Access Pass – and have fun doing it!

If your teen is busy trying to master the latest TikTok moves, but is unsure about ‘working out,’ PartyFit with Saanich Recreation might be a perfect match.

With the latest dance moves choreographed to today’s hottest music, paired with a little dance club-inspired lighting, fitness has never been so fun, says Ruth Smith, fitness programmer at Saanich Commonwealth Place, where the registered drop-in PartyFit program runs Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

“Veronique, the instructor and co-founder of Partyfit, has 300 songs, so it’s always a little different. You don’t feel like you’ve just had an aerobics class, but you’re sweaty at the end!” says Ruth, who often busts a PartyFit move with her own daughter.

For teens who prefer to slow it down, build strength and balance, and perhaps nourish their mental health, Basic Yoga is also offered at several teen-friendly times through the week, with sessions at all four rec centres.

What both classes have in common – along with many others among Saanich Recreation’s drop-in programming, is they’re open to anyone age 13 and older, and are included in Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass. Just $20 per month for teens and $30 students age 19+, family passes are also available for just $80 per month, and valid for up to two parents/guardians plus up to four children/youth in the same household.

“If you have an Access Pass as a youth, there’s virtually endless possibilities of what you can do,” Ruth says.

For youth who love group sports, but don’t want to commit to a school or community team, drop-in basketball, netball and volleyball are also on the schedule, along with table tennis for something a little more recreational. The sessions welcome people of all abilities and experience levels, so grab a friend and hit the court!

Fitness with a big dose of fun is also popular at the pool and skating rink, or take advantage of the free weight room orientation for those age 13 to 15 to boost your cardio or strength training. At the Gordon Head Recreation Centre from 8:15 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, the weight room is set aside for anyone age 13+ who identifies as a woman or girl and who prefers to work out in a women-only space.

Prefer to go for a spin with some heart-pumping tunes? Choose from an array of indoor cycle classes on offer at Pearkes Recreation Centre that will get you moving, and transform yourself!

“Grab a friend or two and pick a favourite activity or something brand new to try,” Ruth says.

After all, your Access Pass opens the door to so many opportunities to get moving, and have fun.

