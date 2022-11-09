Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods Review – Should You Buy Nicole Apelian Wild Foods Forager’s Guide?

Identifying edible and medicinal plants growing in your garden is the subject of The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods, a book that spans more than 300 pages.

Dr. Nicole Apelian, Ph.D., a naturalist, biologist, and survival skills educator, has written the book and details the hundreds of plants you may find right in your backyard and use for food, medicine, and other purposes.

Most people’s lives depend on instant food. Now is the time to change it and turn to more natural and organic diets.

Is there more to The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods than meets the eye? Check out our review if you want to know all there is to learn about the book.

Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods: What Is It?

Available only on the official website, The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is a book written by experts in the field of wild food foraging.

You may purchase the book in print and digital editions for $37. Moreover, the book is now available for instant online download.

Also, the book is available in physical form and may be mailed to you if you’d like. Any of the books on the website also come with a digital copy for easier access on the go.

The book covers themes such as how and when to gather food, recognize the best plants and herbs in your yard, and use known foraging procedures to increase the value of wild foods.

Furthermore, the author is a herbalist, scientist, survival skills educator, and mother.

Dr. Apelian compiled her extensive foraging studies throughout a lifetime into one accessible volume. At this point, anybody may use the book to locate locally available forageable treats and find wild goodies in your backyard.

Pros

300+ pages of rich plant knowledge about herbs, mushrooms, and plants

Excellent quality pictures of each plant explaining the features and differences

Plant-growing techniques and foraging wild plants

Each plant comes with three high-quality pictures for easy identification

Localization maps for the most prominent herbs

Techniques on how to correctly identify edible plants

Superior plant identification guidelines to create your own herbal remedies

Excellent guidance on how to benefit the most from plants you may find in your backyard

Cons

The refund policy does not cover the shipping fees

Why Forage?

The paperback version has excellent print quality, exceptional plant identification instructions, recipes for each plant, full-page images of the plants, at least 2-3 pictures, and medicinal applications. Additionally, it covers 400 wild edibles; 400 plant location maps for each plant.

If you’re going foraging, The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is the book you need more than anything else. While you may have a lot of expertise with plants, there may be occasions when you need to refer to a book.

Maybe you’re a novice who wants to use the book to locate some wild plants. This book should be in every house, next to the emergency foods.

If you find yourself in a bind, this book may help you put food on the table. Moreover, most people’s lives have been too invested in eating junk and instant foods. Having this information readily available today is preferable to trying to get it at a time of need.

The book will also teach you how to treat common ailments using naturally occurring ingredients. You may find hundreds of medicinal plants and thorough, easy-to-follow directions. Furthermore, you’ll discover that many of the expensive organic foods on the market can’t hold a candle to their wild-grown counterparts.

There are no GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or other dangerous pollutants in wild-picked foods. In addition, picking your food from the wild is the healthiest option you can have.

The information about plants has not been passed down for thousands of years. Many people are astonished to learn how many useful ingredients they can find in their backyards, including plants, spices, mushrooms, and more. The author claims that the book will help you identify your very first berry.

Features of the Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods will teach you more than four hundred plants, herbs, roots, fungus, and other foodstuffs for your own personal wellness.

The book features 300 pages that could improve most people’s lives. Moreover, the author focuses on healthy living strategy and deep nature connection. Among the many things discussed in The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods are the following:

Making Bread from a Common Weed

One species of wild plant found natively across North America may be used to produce bread. Quite a few individuals lop off this shrub and then discard the cuttings.

On the other hand, Dr. Apelian suggests carefully collecting the seeds from this plant, then processing them into gluten-free flour.

The name of this weed, its identification, and the recipe for making excellent, healthy, gluten-free bread can all be found in The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods.

How to Get the Same Pain Relief from Some Weed on Your Driveway

Dr. Apelian claims that a plant you find growing in your driveway might produce prescription pain reliever-like effects. You may learn how to use this herb as a pain reliever by reading The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods.

The plant resembles the stinging nettle in appearance. The hairs of this plant have been used to produce effects similar to prescription pain relievers. Simply rubbing the plant over your skin might provide potent pain relief.

Using Nature’s Prozac to Ease Stress and Anxiety

The anti-anxiety properties of a plant discovered by Dr. Apelian, whom she dubs Nature’s Prozac, have been documented in the book.

Dr. Apelian describes this plant and how to use it effectively. For instance, she suggests steeping one tablespoon of clean, fresh leaves in one cup of hot water for 10 minutes to go to sleep more quickly.

Why Cattails Are the Best Thing to Eat in a Swamp

In wet areas, cattails are ubiquitous, and they are, nonetheless, remarkably healthy. Cattails are edible from root to flower to stem, earning them the nickname supermarket of the marsh among herbalists.

They’re a nutritious go-to in any season, potentially saving your life and giving you grit when you need it most. It may determine whether you survive a dire scenario.

Making a Pain Reliever from an Everyday Plant

Many of North America’s native peoples have relied on a common herb for millennia as a pain reliever. The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods explains how this plant’s stalks and leaves may have potent natural painkilling qualities.

Foraging, collecting, and preparing the plant is legal. You can milk it to produce a painkilling elixir. This plant’s white, milky extract is a natural and remarkable pain killer.

Treat Your Bowel Movement Disorder with Herbs

To simplify your morning routine, try adding this herb to your coffee or tea and watch as your bowels empty without any effort. As discussed in The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods, peppermint contains antispasmodic effects that may help relax muscles in the digestive system, resulting in loose stools and a more regular digestion process.

According to Dr. Apelian, peppermint helps ease the discomfort of irritable bowel syndrome. Peppermint has been touted as a natural digestive cure since at least 2021, when the American College of Gastroenterology endorsed it.

The Secrets to Recognizing the Potentially $200 Per Pound Morel Mushrooms Growing Near You

Morel mushrooms fetch anywhere from $50 to $200 per pound when sold online. Dr. Apelian describes the mushroom and how to recognize it in The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods.

It’s possible to find it in your backyard since it grows natively in all 50 states. Once you know what to look for, you won’t have trouble spotting a morel mushroom.

You may learn how to preserve morel mushrooms for later use by drying them, rehydrating them with water, and marketing and selling them online.

The Wild Food Foragers Book Pricing

Those interested in purchasing The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods may do so for a one-time cost of $37. In addition to the print edition, a digital-only version is also available for purchase.

Here is how the cost is broken down:

Price of the electronic book: $37

The price of the physical book is $37 plus $9.99 for shipping

There is no waiting around for the digital version of The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods. You will receive a copy in your email once payment is verified.

For the physical book, you may have to wait 3-5 days before you receive the book on your doorstep.

Refund Policies for The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

You may return The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods within the first 60 days after purchase. Within 60 days of purchase, you may request a full refund with no questions asked.

The $9.99 shipping price is not refundable, but the author will return your purchase if you aren’t happy with the book. This includes the physical copy as well as the digital download.

Final Words

Most people’s lives depend on store-bought foods—that should not be the case. With 300-plus pages, The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods details the hundreds of species, plants, mushrooms, flowers, trees, and other wild items you may find around you.

To learn about the most effective natural treatments and medications that pioneers of the past relied on, check out The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods. Natural herbs and plants, among other things, are abundant, and you may harvest and sell them commercially.

Visit the official website for more information on The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods or to purchase a copy.