Amy Tucker started cycling near her home in Kamloops during the pandemic, and says it was a big boost to her physical and mental health.

Amy Tucker started cycling near her home in Kamloops during the pandemic, and says it was a big boost to her physical and mental health.

GoByBike week unites BC cyclists, two wheels apart

From May 31 to June 6, bike to exercise, bike to destress, and bike to win!

The pandemic hit Amy Tucker very hard.

“I felt overwhelmed with anxiety and stress that caused me to feel “alone” in my own little world. I felt cut off from my family, friends, co-workers, and the rest of the world. In the first six weeks following the pandemic outbreak, I didn’t know what to do except eat, watch the news, and plunge into a deep depression,” says Tucker, who lives in Kamloops.

“By the middle of May 2020, I’d gained nearly 15 pounds and did not feel healthy. I realized I had to make some changes if I didn’t want things to get darker in my life. I started my journey to make healthier choices by riding my bike and adjusting my diet. After making these slight changes, I noticed I felt better and healthier overall.”

For Tucker, cycling was more than just a way to burn calories.

“Getting outside to cycle in the sunshine was very motivating and got me moving. Aside from providing me with exercise, it provided me with the opportunity to explore the world around me. While I was cycling, I focused on another world filled with adventure and exploration, making things much easier for me to manage. I’m thankful for the opportunity to discover new places and new experiences.”

“Slowly, I realized how much joy riding my bicycle brought to me. My favourite part of the day was being outdoors in the fresh air and the sunshine. I started documenting my adventures and sharing them on Instagram and Tiktok @adventureswithamytucker. The experience of riding my bicycle gave me a new sense of purpose to explore and share my experiences. It made me feel connected to the rest of the world.”

“More than a year has passed, and I have lost over 40 pounds and have gone down about eight dress sizes. My body feels stronger, healthier, fitter, and lean because of cycling and changing my eating patterns. I also experienced a lift in my depression, and my love of cycling brought me pure joy and happiness. It was a pleasure to share my cycling adventures with the world via my social media channels.”

GoByBike May 31 to June 6 to boost your health and win great prizes!

GoByBike May 31 to June 6 to boost your health and win great prizes!

United by cycling

There have been long stretches of time over the last 15 months when recreation facilities were closed, but through it all, BC has remained united by cycling. Whenever we needed a break from the Zoom screen, a space to recharge or burn off energy, cycling has been ‘open’.

“We’ve heard from many people who dusted off their bikes during the pandemic and tried cycling for the first time in a while. Not only are people surprised at how easy it is to remember the skills, but they’re also surprised at the pure joy and freedom they feel. From the seat of a bicycle, most people simply cannot be sad, stressed, or in a bad mood, so it has helped a lot of British Columbians flush out, and work through, some of the negative emotions brought on by the pandemic,” says Terri-Lynn Gifford, Provincial Program Manager for GoByBikeBC Society.

Cycling is a healthy, low-impact activity that people of all ages can enjoy daily — and the bicycle naturally helps keep people at a safe physical distance.

May 31 – June 6, go by bike!

Register for free at gobybikebc.ca, and then between May 31 and June 6 log as many rides as you can!

“Any ride counts,” Giffords says.

Cycle around the neighbourhood with your family or meet up with someone from your bubble for a trail ride. Take a break from work and school screens, bike to the grocery store, or ride for exercise. Create a team with your co-workers or extended family and see how many kilometres you can tally. The cities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack are competing to see who can get the most riders registered! If you use Strava, it’s easy to link your rides to GoByBike.

Every time you ride your bike instead of using a motor vehicle, you’ll be saving greenhouse gasses from entering the atmosphere, and getting great exercise. Plus, the more you ride, the more chances you have to win great prizes!

Bike to win!

  • Register for your chance to win the grand prize, an Exodus Travels cycling adventure for two on the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia! You can also win Visa gift cards, bike tune-ups, and other local prizes.
  • Students have even more chances to win, with the Bike Reels Video Contest. Create a short video sharing tips for safe cycling, or the reasons cycling is good for you and the environment, or how cycling has helped you during the pandemic.

Stay safe!

  • GoByBike BC Society encourages everyone to review Bike Sense online
  • Check out these safety tips for all road users, drivers included
  • Use care and consideration when sharing the road

GoByBike BC Society supports BC Cycling Coalition’s Safe Passing campaign. To learn about the BCCC’s efforts to bring a minimum passing distance law to BC, visit bccc.bc.ca/safe-passing.

Connect with us to win more!

Follow GoByBikeBC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to participate in more fun contests for chances to win limited edition 2021 United By Cycling hats and other great prizes!

United by Cycling

bike to work weekCyclingHealth and wellness

Previous story
A family navigates childhood cancer through the pandemic

Just Posted

Ruth Currey, left, and Ian Graeme stand by Bowker Creek between the Oak Bay High School field and track. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Locals want pedestrian path along Bowker Creek at Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot

They hope a new path will be included with the $350,000 repaving work being done in June

Greater Victoria’s environment enthusiasts can spend the long weekend taking in the area’s abundant nature by joining the Capital Regional District’s biodiversity challenge. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD challenges residents to get out in nature over long weekend

The challenge encourages people to explore, photograph and log the region’s flora and fauna

WestShore Chamber of Commerce executive director Julie Lawlor and View Royal Mayor David Screech review their script ahead of a previous Best of the WestShore Awards celebration. (Black Press Media file photo)
Registration now open for Best of the WestShore Awards

Public voting opens this summer for West Shore’s favourite awards

Tasha Diamant chained herself to the statue of Captain Cook in the Victoria Harbour in protest of the logging on southern Vancouver Island despite vehement protests. (Contributed/Colin Smith Takes Pics)
Performance artist chains herself to Captain Cook in solidarity with anti-logging arrests

The 59-year-old chose the Cook statue for its symbolism

The playground at Hamsterly Beach on Elk Lake was closed in mid-May so crews could begin dismantling the old structure to make way for a new nature playground. (Image via the Capital Regional District)
CRD replacing Saanich playground with new nature play area

Existing Hamsterly Beach structure dismantled, construction expected to conclude in late fall

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

RCMP on scene at Rock City Plaza after a fatal shooting Thursday, May 20. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
RCMP try to piece together surveillance video in Nanaimo gang shooting investigation

Man was shot and killed in Rock City Plaza parking lot Thursday, May 20

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

Tagen Marshall (File photo)
Podcast: Inspirational tale of Vancouver Island University honour student Tagen Marshall

Talk includes advocacy for people with physical challenges, fundrasing, meeting Rick Hansen and more

Most Read