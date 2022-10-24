Grants available to those working to make Victoria a more equitable community

The Victoria Foundation will provide $320,000 to local organizations working to support women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals working towards a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice. Photo courtesy the Victoria Foundation

Organizations and non-profits working to make our region a stronger, more equitable place for everyone are encouraged to apply for funding to help them in their efforts.

Through a partnership with the Community Foundations of Canada, with support from the Government of Canada, the Victoria Foundation has $320,000 in funding available for local organizations supporting women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals.

Part of a five-year initiative to advance gender equality in Canada, the Fund for Gender Equality supports those working toward a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice.

Through Oct. 31, the Victoria Foundation is accepting applications from organizations at the “heart” of the women’s movement, with a focus on those demonstrating a long-term commitment to empowering women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities or partnerships.

“Investing in women, girls, Two-Spirit people and gender-diverse people is key to ensuring a more inclusive society. We are proud to support those working in this area, while also looking at systems-level change through our investment and institutional policies,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO.

Available for initiatives ranging from food insecurity and income inequality to racial injustice, domestic violence and more, grants can be used for everything from new pilot projects, to addressing long-standing community needs, to supporting a just recovery from COVID.

In particular, the Fund will prioritize initiatives and organizations that are ‘self-led’ — those led by the same groups that they serve.

Applications will be reviewed in November with funding expected to be issued in January. Visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

Social purpose organizations: Get investment ready

The Victoria Foundation is also delivering funding to eligible Vancouver Island social purpose organizations through the national The Investment Readiness Program.

Part of a $50-million Government of Canada initiative to support and expand social enterprise organizations and businesses, the program is delivered by Community Foundations of Canada and other partners, including Coast Capital here on Vancouver Island.

Charities, non-profits, co-ops and social enterprises can apply for between $10,000 and $75,000 to create, manage and expand social enterprises to prepare to accept investment.

“The Investment Readiness Program helps social enterprises grow, build their capacity to accept investors and participate in Canada’s growing social finance market,” Richardson says. “Many projects funded in 2021 are working to build sustainable and inclusive communities that support youth, women, IBPOC, 2SLGBTQIAA+ people, newcomers, people experiencing low incomes and more.”

Submit applications through the program’s website by Nov. 22.

Check in with the Vital Victoria Podcast

Episode 6 of the Victoria Foundation’s Vital Victoria Prodcast explores Spirit, Identity, and caring for Indigenous youth, when host Lucky Budd welcomes Jennifer Chuckry from Surrounded by Cedar, which provides child and family services rooted in Indigenous cultural values.

The two dive into the importance of community raising children and youth, and how the health and well-being of Indigenous people relies heavily on connection to spirit and identity.

To learn more about the Victoria Foundation’s programs and opportunities to make a difference in your community, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca

