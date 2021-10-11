Ice time: Turning a skating dream into a life-long passion

The ice rink has always been Geralyn Nonesa’s happy place, and as a skating instructor with Saanich Recreation, she loves sharing that passion with skaters of all ages and abilities.

Whether she’s working with budding figure skaters, helping hockey players with their edges or simply enjoying the icy air during a reserved drop-in session, Pearkes Recreation Centre is where Geralyn gets to inspire others to skate into this life-long pastime. “One of my youngest students was just one and many others I see on the ice are retired people,” she notes.

Geralyn and her mom loved watching figure skating on TV and she laced up her first pair of skates for skating lessons at age 3. “Since then, I’ve loved the sport – it’s a big passion of mine,” she says.

To turn that passion first into a volunteer role, and then a career has been a dream. “Any time I’m at the rink and on the ice, everything that’s going on in the world disappears for me,” Geralyn says.

Reserve your spot and hit the ice

While many might get their first taste of skating in Saanich’s registered skating lessons, Pearkes offers many ways to join Geralyn and other enthusiasts on the ice!

The Reserved Drop-in programs at Pearkes offer something for all ages and interests. Looking to get out with your toddler? Check out a Parent and Tot skate. Prefer to push the puck around? Choose from a host of duffer hockey times throughout the week, open for those age 19+. Adult skates and figure skating offer time to practice those spins and twirls. Of course, you’ll also find open skates, meaning you can get on the ice any day of the week!

The Reserved Drop-in format was introduced as part of Saanich’s response to COVID-19, but patrons liked it so much, it’s been retained for many programs – you know before you leave the house if a spot is available.

Reserving is easy: Space can be secured beginning seven days ahead, and can be booked right up until class time, space permitting.

Register for reserved drop-in classes up to seven days before the class (Click here for an easy-to-follow guide)

Head to saanich.ca/recreation and click “Calendars”

Find the activity you’re looking for, and the location

Find the date and time you want and “Add to Cart,” where you’ll be prompted to sign in via Rec Online with your email and password

Alternatively, drop-in classes can also be reserved by phone or in person at any of Saanich’s four recreation centres.

Do it all with your Continuous Access Pass

Updated, simplified and easy-to-use, the Continuous Access Pass makes it easy to indulge your own passion for skating. But your pass also opens the door to many more activities, including swimming and waterfit, fitness classes, pickleball, the weight room and many more reserved drop-in programs across all four recreation centres!

Passes range from $20/month for children and youth to $40/month for adults and just $80/month for families. They renew monthly and can be cancelled at any time – find an easy-to-follow online instruction manual here. Even better: Sign up online now and get $10 off your first month, using the promo code Pass21!

