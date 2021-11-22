In Your Neighbourhood: Pass makes it easy to work out, close to home

Beyond the weight room, use your Continuous Access Pass for swimming and waterfit, skating, fitness classes, sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and table tennis and other reserved drop-in programs. Saanich Recreation photo

For the last two years, Leona has started her day with Saanich Recreation, walking to her neighbourhood recreation centre to work out in the weight room.

When she was working, Leona would swim at the Crystal Pool, or enjoy Waterfit classes at Saanich Commonwealth Place, but now that she’s retired, the opportunity to step out her front door and walk to her workout four days a week is ideal.

“I’m just down the road and now that they open at 6:30 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m., I’m often there knocking at the door,” the self-described early-bird says with a laugh.

What’s made her recent visits even more rewarding is the opportunity to use her Continuous Access Pass to visit the gym.

“It’s just such a savings, and you don’t have to worry about it – it just renews automatically. When you get to the rec centre, you just tap it and go,” Leona says.

Valid across all four recreation centres, Saanich Recreation’s Continuous Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time.

While Leona has mostly been working out on her own because of her early start, she looks forward in the new year to taking a few personal training sessions, just to ensure she’s making the most of her workouts and using the equipment properly.

“It’s just a great bunch of staff who work there,” she says. “Everyone is just so friendly and welcoming.”

Convenient, affordable access

While Leona is currently using her Continuous Access Pass for her morning workouts, many other opportunities await, including swimming and waterfit, skating, fitness classes, sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and table tennis and other reserved drop-in programs.

Some activities are a traditional drop-in format, while others are a reserved drop-in, where participants can book a spot from seven days ahead, right to class time, space-permitting.

The Continuous Access Pass is available for both individuals and families:

Adults – $40 / monthly

Adults 60+ and students 19+ – $30 / monthly

Children and youth age 5 to 18 – $20 / monthly

Family – $80

Even better, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! (Need help? Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.)

Learn more about the new Continuous Access Pass at saanich.ca/recreation

