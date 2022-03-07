Life without change is a bore, so these seniors embrace new opportunities!

Nurturing 6 dimensions of wellness, from the climbing gym to Berwick University

Residents of Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak have the opportunity to enjoy many new experiences and make new friendships.

Many Canadians fight hard to stay young and stop aging. But would you really want to stay a baby or a teenager forever?

“At Berwick, we’ve been pivoting our mindset and reimagining aging through adventure. While an Independent Living community might be thought of as a loss of autonomy, we see it as a natural life transition, and an opportunity for new experiences,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak.

When you’re finally free of that pesky career, will you take up a new sport, dive deeper into spirituality, make new friendships or rekindle an old hobby?

“When some people think of retirement living they think of a stereotype — people stuck inside watching TV, bored and lonely,” says Lesley Sikorski with Berwick Retirement Communities in Victoria. “These are lively communities where we embrace the unconventional. We empower our residents to live their best lives with us every single day.”

McAree agrees.

“I love to see friendships blossom at Berwick, and know from personal experience that my father gained such great friendships in his retirement community,” she says. “His experience in Independent Living changed the way he lived out his life in such a positive way.”

George Brown took advantage of the Berwick House Resident Speaker Series to share his knowledge of kites, and then visit Clover Point to fly some!

Berwick celebrates the many dimensions of wellness:

Berwick Qualicum Beach residents tried CrossFit, Berwick on the Lake residents visited the batting cages, and Berwick on the Park residents went to the climbing gym! There are also daily opportunities to improve physical wellness, without leaving the property. Vocational: Berwick House residents created their own in-house newsletter with articles about new residents, hand-drawn cartoons and other sections, putting their varied skills and talents to use. At Berwick Royal Oak, resident-led presentations in the theatre allow residents to share expertise and work on projects together. Giving back to the community through volunteer work and fundraising initiatives is an important part of The Berwick Way.

A visit to the Aviation Museum inspires intellectual, social and physical wellness, and creates great new memories for Berwick residents!

“It’s not about losing independence, it’s gaining freedom and the pleasure of being more social and active. There’s never a dull day at Berwick,” says Gillian, a resident at Berwick Royal Oak.

“It’s not about living longer, it’s about living MORE,” Sikorski says.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community where residents live life to the fullest.

Residents of Berwick House visited Woosterville Mini-Llama farm in the Cowichan Valley.

