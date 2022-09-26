Moving to a retirement community is a big step. Learn why the leap is worth it.

Many enjoy the freedom from chores, but it’s the social connection that makes residents feel at home

Making the transition to a retirement community is a big step, which is why staff at Berwick Retirement Communities love seeing new residents settle in and create new friendships. Derek Ford photo.

It’s usually pretty easy for adult children to see the benefits of having their parents move into a retirement community — less risk, more care, and increased peace of mind. But the decision can be a little more challenging for older adults facing the big life change in their immediate future.

“Moving to a retirement community is a big step. I always recommend that you take your time. Do your research, which means visiting several retirement communities to see which one will suit you best,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak.

Tom Goluza, General Manager of Berwick House in Gordon Head, agrees that it’s important to go slowly, both while making the decision and when adjusting to your new home.

“We see firsthand how a resident settles into their new suite after going through a transformative change such as selling their home. We understand how difficult this may be, so it is very important for us to support them. When a resident says they made the right decision moving to Berwick House I know that we are doing the right thing.”

Community

While most residents definitely appreciate being free from the responsibility to prepare another meal, both McAree and Goluza know that the primary benefit of living in a retirement community is the social connection.

“Each Berwick has a community of like-minded people starting at 65 years of age. Between meals, coffee breaks, activities and events, there is no opportunity for boredom! You can take part or not. Your lifestyle is yours to build,” McAree says.

Live life at your own pace — from music to fitness and outings to theatres, guest lectures and even barbecues on the beach. Engage with the events that appeal to you, and enjoy the privacy of your suite whenever you choose.

“Even throughout the months of pandemic restrictions, residents here always had thriving social lives,” she says.

A renter’s paradise

The responsibilities of homeownership take up an extraordinary amount of time, which is completely freed up when living in a retirement community. Instead of yard maintenance, unexpected Strata fees or roofing bills, property taxes and recycling duties, enjoy all-inclusive services in one monthly fee:

3 delicious chef-prepared meals plus daily snacks

Weekly housekeeping and linen service

Heat and electricity

Classic cable TV & Internet

Full access to Berwick’s social and wellness programs

24/7 pendant alert system

Access to the Berwick About Town (BAT) Mobile car service and the Berwick Bus

“Every Berwick Community has been tailored to provide customized services to our residents,” Goluza says. “The many services we provide today are the result of listening to what our residents are looking for in a community. Seeing our residents engaging in conversation over a meal or coffee is what makes Berwick House a community.”

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community. For more information about Berwick House, contact Kathy Ajas at 250 853-5492. For more information about Berwick Royal Oak, contact Kathy McAree at 250 419-4012.

