Need a ride, Victoria? What about a side-hustle?

The wait is over, Victoria. Tech-savvy ride-hailing is here!

Richmond-based KABU Ride has launched their Victoria-area ride-hailing app, and drivers and passengers are loving the convenient, empowering service.

“After receiving our ride-hailing license from the provincial government in February 2020, we had 300 drivers excited to get started. The pandemic put a momentary pause on those plans, but now ride-hailing is alive in Victoria!” says Martin van den Hemel, Communications Director for KABU Ride.

Who is KABU?

KABU is a Canadian software development firm that’s been in operation since 2016, providing more than two million rides to 200,000 customers in Richmond and beyond. It started when two international students in Vancouver invested in building a Mini Program (in-app program) for WeChat, China’s largest messaging, social media and e-commerce app. Their initial goal was to help international students connect socially while going to school in Canada, but when they noticed how often people used the app to find rides, KABU pivoted their service.

The company has grown, but remains proudly Richmond-based. When you ride with KABU, you’re supporting your neighbours — KABU employees and driving partners are based right here in BC.

“We’re committed to providing a living wage to our drivers. When you ride with KABU, your money stays in Canada,” van den Hemel says.

Right now KABU’s service area includes Langford, downtown Victoria, Oak Bay and the Saanich Peninsula to Swartz Bay, with plans to expand in response to user demand. Become a driver or passenger today!

You asked, KABU answered

“British Columbians have been demanding access to ride hailing for years. Now is Victoria’s chance to support it!” van den Hemel says.

Support your friends and neighbours picking up driving shifts to help make ends meet during these challenging times. Take advantage of a spare hour between drop-off and pick-up of your child’s dance class to monetize your existing skills and put your vehicle and driver’s license to use!

How KABU ride hailing works:

Hail a ride using the KABU app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Right now KABU’s service area includes Langford, downtown Victoria, Oak Bay and the Saanich Peninsula to Swartz Bay, with plans to expand in response to user demand.

using the KABU app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Right now KABU’s service area includes Langford, downtown Victoria, Oak Bay and the Saanich Peninsula to Swartz Bay, with plans to expand in response to user demand. Pay for your ride with credit card or Apple Pay. KABU Ride is a cash-free service.

with credit card or Apple Pay. KABU Ride is a cash-free service. Be your own boss — become a KABU Driving Partner! All you need is a Class 4, Class 2 or Class 1 driver’s license and a vehicle that’s less than 10 years old.

— become a KABU Driving Partner! All you need is a Class 4, Class 2 or Class 1 driver’s license and a vehicle that’s less than 10 years old. Don’t have a vehicle? Sign up to be a fleet driver and earn an hourly wage plus tips to use one of KABU’s vehicles. KABU can also help drivers upgrade their current licence to meet the regulations in the area where you wish to work.

Sign up to be a fleet driver and earn an hourly wage plus tips to use one of KABU’s vehicles. KABU can also help drivers upgrade their current licence to meet the regulations in the area where you wish to work. Customize your ride. Drivers can monetize their skill set by adding extra features to their profile. Fluent in more than one language? Have a larger vehicle to comfortably accommodate five passengers, or a truck to pick up oversized items? Add it to your profile!

Learn more at kabu.ca/kaburide.

