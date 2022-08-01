Nourishing community: Local grocer gives back with $1000 donation

Kurtis Francis sees a lot of similarities between the BGC of South Vancouver Island (formerly known the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria) and the service he provides at Thrifty Foods Cloverdale.

“Their focus on youth and family initiatives are great at supporting family dynamics and youth in our communities — the same communities we do business in.”

So Kurtis, who is Store Manager at Thrifty Foods Cloverdale, said it was an easy decision to provide monetary support to BGC of South Vancouver Island.

“Thrifty Foods is proud to donate $1000 in SMILE cards to the BGC South Vancouver Island organization with a goal to help nourish the many people BGCSVI supports all year. Their vast array of support programs are looking to provide knowledge, experience and confidence to our youth, so that they can go on and be positive contributors to all of our communities.”

Proud to provide an essential service

Kurtis has worked with Thrifty Foods for 30 years, and been a Store Manager for a decade. He became Store Manager of the Cloverdale location two years ago, which was certainly an interesting time to transition!

“Getting here right at the height of the COVID pandemic has definitely had its challenges. But through everything I would say three main areas stand out to me which have been helping us all get through this challenging time.”

A clear focus on employee support and safety. An equal focus on creating a safe environment for customers to shop and take care of their grocery needs. Ensuring Thrifty Foods was open and ready to serve the community, especially in a time when grocery stores were some of the only retailers open. “We took great pride in being able to serve the community during COVID as we have always taken great pride in community involvement from the very first day we opened,” Kurtis says.

All Thrifty Foods locations provide great options for customers’ shopping needs, with a strong focus on supporting local growers and producers. Year round, Thrifty Foods Cloverdale offers great Home Meal Replacement products in their deli for those busy and on-the-go families.

“Our in-store Pharmacy is a huge draw for our location, and of course our staff, who are the driving force behind what we do every day. Without their commitment, hard work and great service we wouldn’t be able to do what we do every day.”

Visit Kurtis and the friendly staff at Thrifty Foods Cloverdale, 3475 Quadra St., Victoria, open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For flyers, online shopping, recipes and more, visit thriftyfoods.com.

